Wetin be di New Loan wey NNPC collect?

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "Wetin be di New Loan wey NNPC collect?", Duration 2,02 02:02 Wetin we call dis Video, Wetin be di New Loan wey NNPC collect?

Wetin be di New Loan wey NNPC collect?

15 minutes wey don pass

Di Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation reveal say dem don secure three billion dollars emergency crude repayment loan from di African export-import bank.

Na upfront cash loan against di money wey go comot from limited amount of crude oil production for future.

Dem go disburse di loan in states according to di requirements and needs from di Federal Goment.

Dis new loan no be like previous deal wey Federal Goment no go get any gain from crude oil swap deals.