Rihannna reveal her belle for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

one hour wey don pass

Rihanna do ogbonge half-time show for Sunday Super Bowl, but social media head one knock wen she show one unexpected special guest.

For interview last week, Rihanna bin ansa question of weda dem go dey any surprises for ger her performance for di Arizona State Farm Stadium.

Di Bajan singer tok say, "I dey tink say I go bring pesin, I no sure, we go see".

Di fans bin guss sat she dey tok about one of di plenti artistes she don do collabo with for her career. Di expectation na say she go bring like Jay-Z, Drake or Eminem because na tradition of di half time show to do surprise duet.

But Rihanna bin no fry tok of any of dem. And even though, no bodi bin gbab dat time, she bin dey tok say she don carry her second pikin belle.

Di singer no carry any new song follow bodi for her performance but di baby bump wey she show almost break di internet.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Wetin happun for di half-time show

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Rihanna wear all red custom jumpsuit from Loewe come down from one of di plenti floating platforms wey dey above di crowd as group of dancers wey wear white gada for ground.

Di crowd wan craze wen she start her set with Better Have My Money, wey dey somehow as dem no dey pay half-time headliners for Super Bowl.

As di 34 year old dey ginger di crowd from up, her dancers do beta choreography for ground with speed wey dem maintain for di whole of di performance.

Di singer go through some of her biggest hits like Only Girl (In The World) and Where Have You Been.

Fireworks bin dey lit above di stadium as she bin dey sing We Found Love.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

As rumours bin dey go round say di star fit carry di opportunity to perform new music and dat no work, di plan to stay with di songs wey already dey out na smart one.

Di singer pack plenti hits inside di 14 minute set, she bin sometimes only sing di first verse or chorus of certain songs. But ogbonge hits like Rude Boy bin balance with less known Pour It Up.

Di set also take advantage of some of her biggest collabo but come up a little disappointing as none of di collabo artistes come stage with am.

As she perform Run This Town, All of the Lights and Wild Thoughts, Jay-Z, Ye or DJ Khaled wey normally feature for di songs no show face.

But dia absense no change tins as pipo attention bin dey on anoda very visible special guest.

Which Songs Rihanna Perform

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Better Have My Money

Where Have You Been

Only Girl (In The World)

We Found Love

Rude Boy

Work

Wild Thoughts

Birthday Cake (instrumental)/ Pour It Up

All of the Lights

Run This Town

Umbrella

Diamonds

Rihanna Second Pregnancy

Confusion bin dey social media as fans bin dey guess ova di Fenty Beauuty baby bump. Some pipo tok say di singer wey dey popular for body positivity fit just dey show her curvy figure from her first pikin.

Even though di star bump bin dey outside throughout, Rihanna no point am out as Beyonce bin do for di 2011 MTV VMAs wen she como jacket and rub her belle.

But as Rihanna continue her Sunday st, viewers continue to dey confident say Riri don carry belle again nine months afta she and A$AP rocky welcome dia son.

One hour afta Rihanna performance, as her fans dey argue bin dey tok which trimester she don enta, her reps confam say, di singer don carry belle for her seong pikin.

While sonme fans bin dey disappointed sat e be like Rihanna ninth album go delay again, di reaction for social media na joyful all in all.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Rihanna no change cloth for her set and her band no plenti compared to her dancers.

Unlike last year half time show wia Eminem kneel down for sage, Rihanna set no carry any political statement wey fit surprise pipo wey remember why she bin no gree perform for di halftime show.

Di singer confam to vogue for 2019 say she no gree perform in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick wey keel down for di national anthem to protest racism and police brutality. She tok dat time say, "I no fit be sellout, I no be enabler"

Fans bin gree say her performance dey worth di wait with set list wey she joke earlier dis week sat don go through 39 drafts before dem finsh am.

Rihanna even get time to plug her cosmetic brand, wen she fix her make-up mid-performance wey turn to one of di performance viral moment,

Like usual di clash between pop fans and sports fans happpn for social media and Riri follow chook mouth.

Before di show, her clothing line make shirts wey dem write: "Rihanna concert interuppted by football game. Weird but whatever". Model Cara Delavingne bin dey part of di pipo wey wia am attend di Sunday Super Bowl.

Fans of Rihanna gree say no be say she get di best voice for music but na voice wey you fit recognize even for song wey you neva hear before.

But wetin separate Rihanna from di rest na di number of hits wey she drop fron di late 2000s to di early 2010s she bin dey drop bangers like mad.

She drop seven albums in di same amount of years with new worldwide hit every few weeks. Because of dat one disappointment for her Super Bowl set na di number of songs she no fit add.

Some of her earlier hits like Pon De Replay and SOS as well as Don't Stop The Music and What's My Name (even tho di beginning di song play before Rihanna land stage) bin no play for di set.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Oda ogbonge songs like di sexual S&M na good idea to dump sake of sat Super Bowl don get history of pop stars wey dey offend family aufience for dia hal-time show.

But di song no fully lost as di vocal hook play for di intr to We Found Love, while some seconds of anoda sexy popular song Birthday Cake play before Pour It Up come up.

Rihanna no sing her Oscar Nominated Lift Me Up while na ogbonge song for bring di mood if di Super Bowl down.

Instead Rihanna drop bangers with Umbrella and Diamonds.