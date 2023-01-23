How my nanny sexually abuse me wen I be small pikin - Bambam

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@bammybestowed

one hour wey don pass

Former BBNaija housemate, Bamike O. Adenibuyan, alias Bambam, don reaveal how her nanny sexuallly abuse her wen she be small pikin.

Di reality Tv star narrate dis for one video wey she post for her official Instagram handle.

Bambam say di abuse wey happun wen she dey between di age of two to eight years, affect her in different ways.

"She use my fist to masturbate and force me to suck her breast while she dey do am, e don affect me in different ways," Bambam write for di post of di video.

Bamike O. Adenibuyan say na pipo wey dey hurt and mentally sick dey hurt oda pipo.

"Dat nanny dey clearly abused or possessed and feel say e dey okay to do all wetin she do to me."

Bambam wey be mother of two daughters say she know wetin her experience do to her and want dis kain tin to stop all ova di world.

"I stand against pedophilia, child trafficking, child molestation and abuse/sex indoctrination of any form."

"Look sex must be consensual even for marriage! Sex must be consensual at all times! Dont manipulate a mind into it! not to tok of children," Bambam add.

'One of di traumatic experience of my life'

Bambam recall back how di sexual abuse take happun wen she dey three years old.

"My papa and mama na working parents, so I grow up wit just maids and nannies."

"Like I go return back from school and e go just be me and di nanny."

"I believe dat woman dey possessed and sick in di head, I no tink say she dey more dan 18 or 19. She just derive pleasure bullying me. she no go feed me."

"Wenever she dey horny, she go force me to suck her breast, she go use my hand to masturbate, she go tie my mouth and punish me. She just enjoy torturing me."

"Clearly she be somebody wey dem abuse wen she dey younger and if you notice di pattern, hurt pipo dey hurt oda pipo.

"And becos I still dey learn how to tok, she go tell me say if I tell ma parents, dem go still leave me wit her go work."

"My parent go leave go work, di nanny go starve me"

Bambam say she cry and try to use her body language to tell her parents say she no dey okay but dem no understand.

"One day my parents come back home erlier than she think and my nanny tie my mouth, off di light and lie to dem say I dey sleep."

"I begin dey choke sotey because of di pressure, my front teeth fall off and I swallow am. Dis na one of di traumatic experience of my life," Bambam tok.

Di reality TV star say na wen she get older and marry she fit open mouth tell her parent wetin she pass through.

Dis na na becos at dat time, she no know how to tell her parents, she add.

She also mention oda abuse wey she don pass through for her young age as she grow older and di impact doz experience don do to her life plus how she overcome dem.

Who be Bambam?

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@bammybestowed

Bamike O. Adenibuyan wey dey popularly know as Bambam na Actress, singer and ex-BBNaija housemate.

She enter di season 3 of Big Brother Naija 'Double Wahala' reality TV show for 2018.

During di reality show, Bambam meet her fellow housemate Tope AdeniBUYAN Aka Teddy A, wey later come become her husband.

For 2019, Bambam and Teddy A marry afta di Big Brother Naija show.

Dem do very beautiful wedding ceremony for Dubai wey dia friends and family attend.