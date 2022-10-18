N﻿DLEA tok sorry afta dem do mistake arrest man suspected to be drug dealer

Di Nigerian anti-drug agency tok sorry to one man for Plateau state afta dia officers raid im house by mistake.

Di National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) say dem bin dey target one suspected drug dealer.

Armed operatives of di agency arrest Alyasa’u Idris afta dem break enta im house for one overnight raid on Thursday

E come be say im be di wrong target.

How mistake arrest happen

Oga Idris, 42, say im be first tink say na kidnappers enta im house because kidnappings for ransom dey common for di kontri.

Im come hide inside di ceiling but di officers break into di ceiling and pull am comot, na so Idris tok.

Na for di town of Yelwan-Shendam di raid happen.

Di officers integrate am afta dem take am away.

Na later dem realise say im no be di pesin wey dem dey find.

E say wen im return home afta im release, Im see say im 500,000 Naira wey im keep for house don miss.

Oga Idris, wey dey sell mattress tell BBC say di experience don traumatise im entire family.

E add am say all dem carry all im four wives go hospital sake of di psychological impact.

Wetin NDLEA tok

One toktok pesin for di anti-drug agency Femi Babafemi, tell BBC say dia officers don immediately say sorry to di man afta dem see say na case of mistake identity.

Oga Babafemi say make di victim write formal complaint to di agency for investigation on di claims say im money dey miss and also demand compensation.

D﻿i Nigeria anti drug agency don dey carry out different raids across di kontri in recent time wey don lead to major drug burst and dem also make high profile arrest sake of am.

F﻿or one operation wey dem describe as di 'biggest singular cocaine seizure' for di history of di agency. dem gbab about 1.8 tons of hard drug worth 278,250,000 dollars wey im equivalent na about 194 billion naira for Lagos state, South West of Nigeria.

Authorities arrest at least, four drug barons including one Jamaican and di warehouse manager for di well-coordinated and intelligence led operation wey last two days across different locations for inside Lagos.

Di agency also say dem don move di fight against drug abuse forward by going after assets wey drug pushers use drug money purchase.