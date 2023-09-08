Govnor Akeredolu return to Nigeria and wetin happun so far

Di govnor of Ondo State Rotimi Akeredolu bin embark on medical leave since three months ago sake of im health, but new tori confam say im don return to Nigeria.

Plenti rumour bin surround di health of di govnor as im spend about 93 days for Germany wia im go receive treatment.

BBC News Pidgin confam say governor Akeredolu enter Nigeria on Thursday and currently im dey for Ibadan wia im dey expected to rest bifor im begin dey attend to official work.

“Im arrive yesterday and we dey meet am for Ibadan,” im aide tok.

First lady Betty Akeredolu bin also post picture of di govnor wia im dey inside aeroplane on Thursday. She use di caption “Homebound” wey show say Akeredolu dey fly comot for Europe.

Tori also tok say di govnor go dey host officials for im residence for Ibadan, as im go still dey rest pending wen official work go begin.

Meanwhile, di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) don condemn di decision of di govnor to go stay for Ibadan instead of im di state wey im dey govern.

According to di state publicity secretary of PDP for Ondo State Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, govnor Akeredolu order im cabinet members to come meet am for Ibadan and na show of disrespect to di pipo.

“Akeredolu kontinu im usual lack of respect for di pipo of Ondo State as im relocate im goment and state assembly go im residence for Ibadan, Oyo State"

Peretei lament say no official statement even comot from di state goment say di govnor don return.

"Di PDP for Ondo State dey expect say now wey di governor don come back Nigeria, his first point of call suppose be Ondo State wia everibodi don dey pray for im quick recovery and return to duties."

How e take start?

For June 7, govnor Akeredolu begin im 21-day medical leave wia im travel go Germany for treatment.

Im send letter go di state house of assembly to notify dem of im medical trip wia e add say im go return on July 6.

As time reach for governor Akeredolu to return Nigeia, im prolong di trip as different rumour bin dey fly around for social media.

For anoda letter wey di govnor write to di lawmakers on 15 July, im extend di medical leave but dis time around Akeredolu ask im deputy to act in his capacity.

Di govnor transfer power give im deputy Lucky Aiyedatiwa wey dey act for im absence as ‘acting govnor.’

Plenti rumours wey happun

﻿For August, one video trend wey show say govnor Akeredolu don return from Germany but sadly im aide tok say na old video.

Chief press secretary to govnor Akeredolu, Richard Olatunde for one statement wey im sign on 13 August, say di video wey show im principal dey waka for airport na old one.

“We bin acknowledge di eagerness of di pipo of di state, wey dey expect make di govnor come back, we wan clarify say governor Akeredolu currently dey Germany and im dey focused on his full recovery,” he say.

Again, for August 31, plenti rumour also comot say di govnor don return from Germany.

BBC News Pidgin bin contact di press secretary who confam say di govnor never return dat time.

"Di govnor never come back, na rumour. If di govnor go come back, e no go be secret", Olabode tok for phone conversation.

Wen govnor Akeredolu bin dey im medical leave wey deputy dey act for im capacity, na different gbege dey happun within di ondo state goment but dme try manage am well.

For different occasions wey di deputy suppose represent di govnor, na di secretary to di state goment go represent am. For anoda function, na di commissioner for finance dey represent di govnor.

Infact, Mrs Oladuni Odu, wey be secretary to the Ondo goment bin tok for one event say na woman supppse succeed Akeredolu as govnor when election happun for 2024.

Odu wey be di first female secretary for ondo dey among doz wey dey speculated to contest for 2024 and she tok say 'men don try dia best, na women o'clock' we dey

Wetin bin happun bifor

Ondo state goment bin come out to clear di air about tori wey dey fly upandan say govnor of di state Rotimi Akeredolu dey sick well well.

Olatunde say Akeredolu be like every oda human being wey bin don get health issues and im don receive treatment since and im dey recover wit speed.

Di statement dey come after one voice recording about di govnor health go viral.

Di audio make pipo begin dey worry about di state of health of di southwestern govnor.

For di viral audio, one woman wey claim to be Akeredolu wife dey accuse someone of trying to benefit from her husband ill-health.

Di recording get one woman wey say she be Akeredolu wife dey circulate for social media wia she sama accuse ontop one woman head say she dey give her husband 'concoction'.

Di woman warn di pesin wey she dey accuse to stop to give her husband concoction, wey she alleged say na her pastor give her to give di govnor.

She explain say "na only English medicine dem dey rely on and na Western style of medical care and Aketi (Akeredolu alias) go recover”

For di voice note she also accuse di woman say she dey try to be Deputy Govnor of di state wit mago-mago.

“See you wetin you get upstairs to be di Deputy Govnor of Ondo State.

Incase anytin happun to Aketi , Lucky go take over na constitutional tin, but for you to dey scheme…” di woman tok for di viral audio.

Rotimi Akeredolu na di govnor of Ondo State. Im don be govnor of di state since 2017.

Dem born am on 21 July 1956 for Ondo, state - im friends dey call am Aketi'

Na Lawyer by profession wey don rise to di rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Im also be di Chairman of South-West Govnors Forum.

Akeredolu aspire to be dovnor of Ondo State under di Action Congress of Nigeria for 2011 but e no win.

Im wife, Betty na from Imo state, southeast Nigeria.

E do im primary school education for Akure and later go Ibadan for im secondary school.

Im attend University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) wia im study Law and graduate for 1977.

Dem call Akeredolu to di Nigerian Bar for 1978.