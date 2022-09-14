Locked shops, empty streets - mood for Imo state wen Buhari visit

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari visit Imo state again on Tuesday for di second time under di current administration for di state.

Di president go on one one-day working visit to commission some projects for di Southeast state on di invitation of Govnor Hope Uzodinma.

Some of di commissioned projects di president commission na di; dualized 36-kilometer Owerri-Orlu road, di first phase of di dualized 53-kilometer Owerri-Okigwe road and di state house of assembly complex.

“As pipo dey tok for local Igbo parlance, a good road deserves a second passage. Na lovely coincidence say your govnor, “Uzodimma” wey come from dis same idiom. No wonder, you don make provision of good roads one of im top priorities,” president Buhari tok.

Di mood for Imo during presido visit

Di visit of President Buhari coincide wit di day of di Appeal Court hearing of di leader of di proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), Nnamdi Kanu. Di secessionist group say pipo no come out.

Di visit also come one day afta di weekly sit-at-home order of di group wey dey happun everi Monday.

However, President Buhari arrive di state late in di morning through di Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport, Owerri, at about 11 a.m wia Govnor Uzodinma receive am.

Sake of di sit at home, many pipo no come out to open dia shops, roads, empty, locked banks as residents of di state monitor di president visit from dia homes and through social media.

Wetin we call dis foto, Locked up shops for Owerri, Imo state capital

Wetin we call dis foto, Foto of one of di venues wey presido go commission

Wetin we call dis foto, Locked up shops for Owerri

Wetin we call dis foto, Empty streets for Owerri

Wetin we call dis foto, Closed bank for Owerri

Wetin we call dis foto, One of di locations wey President Buhari visit for Imo

Though some pipo come out to come witness di event but e no dey like wen President Buhari visit oda states of di kontri.

President Buhari second visit to Imo

Wetin we call dis foto, President Buhari visit to Imo state, September 9, 2021

Tuesday no be President Buhari first visit to Imo state – wey don begin enjoy peace afta several attacks by armed men on di state several times.

On Thursday, September 9, 2021 di president visit Imo state to inaugurate some completed projects of di Govnor Uzodimma administration.

Di president visit also witness low turn-out sake of Ipob order for pipo to stay for di house.

Earlier dat year, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo bin visit di state for anoda official function.

I﻿nsecurity for di South East

A﻿bout five pipo die afta gunmen attack di convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah for Anambra state on Sunday.

Di attack happun for Nkwo Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Goment Area of di state.

D﻿i senator aide, Kamen Ogbonna confam di incident to BBC Pidgin.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah wey dey represent Anambra South Senatorial Zone, na di Young Progressive Party candidate for di 2021 November Anambra state govnorship poll.

For exclusive interview e do wit BBC Pidgin den, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah bin call on south east govnors to take proactive approach and not to dey shy away for di mata of di insecurity for di region.

Di senator bin accuse govnors for south east say dem no dey do enough on di mata on insecurity for di state.

"Secure our state, no be to carry one point something billion naira monthly allocation, we no need more dan 200 million a month to secure Anambra state.

We wan secure di state, we wan chase away criminality, infact make I tell you, I wan accuse di govnors say na dem dey fund dis insecurity so dem go dey eat a lot of money, if not, to secure dis state na just one small little tin." E bin tok.