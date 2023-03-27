Ghana face Angola today inside Afcon qualifier game

Wia dis foto come from, Gfa

23 minutes wey don pass

Ghana go lock horns today with Angola for de second leg of de AFCON Group E qualifiers.

De Black Stars dey top de Group E table with seven points after dem defeat Angola by one goal to nil in de first leg for Kumasi last week.

Angola who manage hold de Ghana throughout de game concede last minute goal.

Angola dey need win from dis game so say dem fit secure place in next years AFCON.

Ghana beat Angola two times out of dia last three games, but home support go fit give Angola de boost to secure de maximum points.

Black Stars have departed for Luanda to face Angola in the second leg of their 2023 Afcon Group E qualifier game.

Angola go host Ghana for de Estadio de 11 Novembro stadium for dia fourth AFCON qualifier around 4pm today.