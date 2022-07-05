'I be one of de Black Stars' - Striker Inaki Williams switch nationality from Spain to Ghana

Wia dis foto come from, Inaki Willaims

one hour wey don pass

Top Atletico Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams announce en decision to represent Ghana.

He make de announcement on en Twitter page today after months of speculation which dey link de player to Ghana ahead of de 2022 Fifa World Cup.

“De moment come for me to find my origin within myself with Africa den Ghana” Inaki talk inside video.

“I want return small part of everything sake of Ghana play significant role in becoming who I as a person” he add.

He conclude by saying “today new challenge dey begin. From now on I go defend Ghana T-shirt with my all. I go give my best, I be one of de Black Stars.”

Ghana welcome Inaki Williams to Black Stars

Black Stars announce say de top striker go be part of de Black Stars squad.

Inside post for social media, dem write “welcome to de Black Stars, Inaki Williams.”

De decision of Inaki Williams be major surprise as pundits no expect say he go switch nationality Spain to Ghana.

Inaki Williams profile

Inaki Williams be professional footballer who dey play for Atletico Bilbao in de La Liga.

Born to Ghanaian parents, wey enter Spain by crossing de Sahara desert on foot and jumping over de Melilla border fence, Williams spend most of en childhood developing en football talent.

At de age of 18, Atletico Bilbao spot him wey dem sign him to dia youth team.

He make en first team debut in de La Liga in 2014 for Atletico Madrid, get en first goal de following year February.

Years later, de young talent establish himself as key player in de senior side leading Atletico to major wins including 20 meter goal against Barcelona in de Spanish Super Cup final.

International career

He get en first international call up to represent Spain under-21 squad in March 2015.

Despite playing for Spain junior national team, he no make major competitive appearances in dia national team side.

In 2021 when dem ask am about de possibility of playing for Ghana he talk say “my parents dey come from Accra, dem no born or raise me there, my culture dey here.”

But on July 5, 2022 he make u-turn on en decision to represent Ghana by wearing de Black Stars ahead of de 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Reactions from Ghanaians

Ghanaians for social media make excited over de decision of Inaki Williams to play for de Black Stars.

Social media users dey share dia own views on how he go help Ghana in de World Cup.