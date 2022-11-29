Who be Tiantian Kullander, crypto founder wey die at age 30 and wetin cause im death

2 hours wey don pass

D﻿i death of Tiantian Kullander, di co-founder of di cryptocurrency company Amber Group, don shake di finance world.

Tiantian Kullander wey popularly dey know as TT, die 'unexpectedly' for di age of 30.

Im company, Amber Group anounce di news for one official statement wey dem put for dia website.

F﻿or di statement, Amber Group say dem dey very sad to announce di death of Tiantian Kullander.

W﻿etin be di cause of Tiantian Kullander death?

A﻿ccording to statement from di Amber Group, Tiantian Kullander die unexpectedly for im sleep on November 23, 2022.

"Na with di deepest sadness and heavy heart we dey inform you of di passing of our friend and co-founder, Tiantian Kullander, wey pass away unexpectedly for im sleep on November 23, 2022.

Amber Group, say Tiantian or “TT”, as plenti pipo dey call am, dey instrumental to di founding of di company and na pillar of dia success.

Dem say TT put im heart and soul into di company, for every stage of dia growth.

E lead by example with im intellect, generosity, humility, diligence and creativity.

Di company say dem don lost great partner and true friend wey be TT and words no fit express dia sorrow at dis time.

"TT legacy go live on and we go work even harder to make Amber di category-defining leader of our industry, as dis naTT’s ambition and dream." di company add.

H﻿ow di Pipo dey react?

P﻿ipo both for di crypto and financial industry plus oda field don begin react shockingly to di news of death.

Using dia twitter accounts, most pipo don express dia sadness for social media.

Arthur Cheong, wey be founding partner of DeFiance Capital, dey among one of many to honour Kullander online.

Arthur later come still post for Twitter say im always consider TT a good friend although dem neva meet one on one.

E add say di “industry don lost a young, bright and most importantly, a good soul”.

H﻿ere na reactions from odas as well:

W﻿ho be Tiantian Kullander?

Tiantian Kullander na co-founder of Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group.

M﻿ultiple media source report say dem born am for 1992 and e be 30 years old.

F﻿or 2019, Tiantian Kullander dey for Forbes list of Forbes 30 Under 30.

Dis list feature some of di most talented upcoming leaders and entrepreneurs afta e co-found di Amber Group.

Dem also list Tiantian Kullander for di Asia Finance and Venture Capital category.

According to di company statement, besides co-founding di Amber and building am into multi-billion fintech unicorn, Tiantian dey for di Board of Fnatic -wey be one of di world most successful e-sports organizations.

E also found KeeperDAO, wey be di first on-chain liquidity underwriter before e give am back to dia community.

A﻿mber Group add say Tiantian na respected thought leader and dey widely recognized as a pioneer for di industry.

"Im depth of knowledge, im willingness to collaborate and im desire to always help odas don benefit plenti start-ups and individuals.

"Im insights and creativity inspire many projects, pipo and communities."

Tiantian leave behind im wife and dia beloved son.