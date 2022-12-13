Wetin di new Covid-19 guildelines for Nigeria mean for pipo wey dey travel by air?

54 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria goment say wearing of Facemasks inside Airport terminal buildings and onboard aircraft by airport workers and passengers no dey compulsory again.

Di only pipo wey facemasks dey compulsory for dem to wear na pipo wey dey 60 years and above.

Nigeria goment tok as dem release di latest COVID-19 and public health guidelines for all Aviation service providers for domestic and international operations on Monday 12 December, 2022.

Wetin dey inside di new COVID-19 protocol

Nigeria goment say dem bring di new guidelines sake of say COVID-19 for Nigeria and oda parts of di world dey low for a sustained period.

So di Presidenial Steering Committee on COVID-19 get to revise di COVID-19 public Health guiduance for doemstic and international operations.

Domestic Operations

"For Domestic operations, wearing of facemasks inside Airport terminal buildings and on board aircraft by airport workers, passengers and crew members no dey mandatory"

Goment say pipo wey dey 60 years and above dey advised to wear facemasks sake of risk of wetin fix spoilor affect dia immune system.

"Due to Organ transplant, Cancer, Heart disease, Diabetes mellitus, Hypertension dey advised to use facemasks, wash dia hands wit water and soap, use hand alcohol based sanitizers and make dem avoid large gatherings"

Oda tins wey go apply for domestic operations:

Disinfection of bags for di entrance of terminal buildings no longer dey required.

Airlines fit start to dey serve food and drinks on board aircraft.

Maintaining social distancing for airport terminal building no dey compulsory.

Facilities and conveyances dey advised to maintain good environmental hygiene, good ventilation and encourage good hand and respiratoty hygiene.

Use of alcohol based sanitizer by passengers and airport workers dey recommended.

Boarding and and disembarkment protocols go dey maintained.

International Operations

COVID-19 travel testing for Pre-departure and Post-arrival no dey needed again for all pasengers, weda you take vaccine or not.

PCR tests too for passengers wey no dey fuly vaccinated dey suspended.

Everytin for domestic operations go apply for international operations.

Health declaration form

Permission to travel and QR code no dey needed again. Dem go issue one simple Health questionaire wey be non-COVID-19 specific to passengers wey dey come Nigeria to fill.

Di pasengers go fill dis form before dem travel for di Nigerian International Travel Portal (NITP)

Passengers wey no fill di form for NITP go fill am on board di aircraft or wen dem land for di airport terminal buildng.

Oda African kontris wey don review dia COVID-19 guidelines

Nigeria no be di only African kontri wey don update dia COVID-19 guidelines.

West African kontri, Ghana too update dia travel guidelines on 1 September, 2022.

Ghana say all International passengers wey wan enta Ghana, including those from ECOWAS kontris need to dey fully vaccinated.

Dem must also fill di Port Health declaration form.

Ghanians from 18 years and above go provide evidence of full vaccination form.

Wearing of facemasks still dey compulsory for Ghana.

For Kenya no COVID-19 protocol dey again, as goment remove all di bans early dis year.

No more PCR test for arriving passengers, and wearing of facemasks no dey compulsory.