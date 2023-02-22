Supreme Court go overturn President Buhari directive on old N1,000 and N500 old notes?

Di confusion weda di old N1,000 and N500 old naira notes go kontinu to be legal tender fit dey decided for court today.

Di Supreme Court of Nigeria go sit for Abuja di Nigeria capital to listen to all sides of di mata bifor dem go rule.

Na last week Wednesday di apex court suppose hear di case, but di panel of judges adjourn by one week sake of say new govnors join di case as interested parties, so court give dem space to prepare dia cases for hearing today.

Dis dey come as Nigerians dey prepare to go to di polls for di general elections on Saturday.

E dey also happun as President Muhammadu Buhari agree wit di Central Bank of Nigeria say di old N1000 and N500 notes don stop to be legal tender except di N200 notes.

Di mata for Supreme court so far dey go?

Last week Wednesday di seven-man panel of judges wey Justice John Okoro dey lead say dem go hear di consolidated suits wey govnors of nine states file.

Wen im dey address di court, im give assurance say di court no go lose sight of di case and im intention as e affect di suffering of Nigerians.

Last week, court full wit Senior Advocates of Nigeria, sotay some pipo no see chair siddon.

Govnor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, and im counterpart for Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai bin also show face for court for di hearing .

For di last hearing, di Court bin temporarily suspend di implementation of di 10 February 10 deadline of di CBN from making di old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes legal tender.

Counsel to di plaintifs, Abdulhakeem Mustapha say both currencies still remain legal tender for di kontri and if CBN do oda wise, e go mean say dem dey go against di Supreme Court.

Na Zamfara, Kogi and Kaduna states bin sama di suit against di Federal Government and di CBN.

For di hearing on Wednesday, six oda states including Lagos, Ekiti, Osun, Katsina, Ondo, Cross Rivers - join di plaintiffs while Bayelsa and Edo state join to support di federal goment and CBN as respondents.

Supreme court go overturn President Buhari order?

One day afta di Supreme Court adjourn di hearing of di suit, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari for im brodcast on 16 February 2023, direct di CBN to release di old notes of 200 naira for Nigerians to kontinu to use am as legal tender.

Di president tok say di 200 naira go function as legal tender alongside new 200, 500 and 1000 naira notes.

''To further ease di supply pressures particularly to our citizens, I don give approval to di CBN say make dem release di old N200 bank notes back into circulation and make dem allow am circulate as legal tender wit di new N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes for 60 days from February 10, 2023 to April 10 2023 wen di old N200 notes cease to be legal tender".

Wetin dis one mean be say di old 500 and 1,000 naira no longer dey valid as legal tenders.

Di President say di CBN go kontinu to collect di old 500 and 1000 notes in line wit Section 20 (3) of di CBN Act 2007.

E say im find am necessary to address im kontri pipo as im kontinu to sustain di fight against insecurity.

Di President also express im sympathy sake of di difficulty Nigerians dey experience ova di naira redesign policy of di CBN.

But as President Buhari give dis directive, some states like Kaduna so dem go continue to use di old notes until court hear and rule on di mata.

Some lawyers don drag President Buhri say im directive go against di Supreme court.

Wetin scarcity of cash dey cause

Nigerians belle no dey sweet dem at all sake of di new CBN policy wey don make cash scarce well.

Di policy cause kata-kata for many parts of di kontri as some banks dey hide di new naira notes and customers no see both new and old naira notes collect for counter and ATMs.

Dis scarcity don make customers para well well sotay dem use vex begin attack banks and stage protests for some parts of di kontri.

For Warri, Delta State, one video show wia bank customers dey escape through di back fence sake of angry customers wey no see cash collect.

Oda videos show some bank customers dey naked diasef to protest sake of say dem no see moni collect for bank.

Oda videos show ATMs wey angry customers destroy for Abeokuta Ogun state sake of dia lack of access to cash.

Nigerians dey find am difficult to access cash and some photos wey don go viral even show di old N200 notes wey banks don dey recirculate no no dey in good shape