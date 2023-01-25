Deals wey don complete so far as transfer deadline day dey near

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, From left to right) Enzo Fernandez, Jude Bellingham and Moises Caicedo na hotcakes for di transfer market

43 minutes wey don pass

Many surprises don come out from di January transfer window as di Premier League clubs don already break di record of how much wey dem don spend since dem introduce di winter window.

Analysis from Deloitte Sports Business Group show say di current spending for January for di English top flight as £440m, £10m more dan di previous highest for January 2018.

And time still dey for Premier League clubs to continue to do business.

Everything you need to sabi before transfer deadline day dey inside dis tori.

Deals wey don complete so far

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Tori be say Cristiano Ronaldo dey collect di biggest football salary in history at more dan £177m per year

Sake of di controversial way wey Cristiano Ronaldo take comot from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronlado complete a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

Chelsea don sign six players including Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhalio Mudryk for a fee wey rise to £89m, PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke

for £30m, Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile for £35m and Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.

League leaders Arsenal complete di signing of Brighton midfielder Leandro Trossard for £21m, dem also add defender Jakub Kiwior from Serie A club Spezia for £17.6m.

Leeds sign Hoffenheim forward Georginio Rutter for a club record fee of £36m, and Liverpool bring in Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven inside deal wey fit rise to £45m.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa sign striker Jhon Duran for £18m from Chicago Fire, Danny Ings comot from Villa to West Ham for £12m and Leicester sign Copenhagen defender Victor Kristiansen for £17m.

Bournemouth buy winger Dango Ouattara for about £20m from French club Lorient, and Southampton bring midfielder Carlos Alcaraz from Argentine side Racing Club for £12m.

Wolves sign Paris St-Germain winger Pablo Sarabia for £4.4m, Nottingham Forest landed Palmeiras midfielder Danilo for about £16m and Aston Villa complete a £13.2m deal for Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno.

Striker Chris Wood comot from Newcastle to Nottingham Forest on loan, and Burnley's Wout Weghorst go Manchester United on loan too.

Wen transfer window dey close

Na one week remian for di transfer window wey open on 1 January, 2023 to end.

And na by 23:00 GMT on Tuesday, 31 January 2023 e go close for di Premier League.

New players wey clubs sign dey eligible to play for di next Premier League game if di club submit di required documents by midday on di last working day before di match.

For Scotland, di window go close by 23:59 GMT on 31 January, while di Women's Super League go close for midnight for international transfers and 17:00 for domestic deals.

Oda clubs for Europe like di Bundesliga go close by 17:00, Serie A at 19:00, La Liga at 23:00 and Ligue 1 at 11:59 - all on 31 January.

Who fit comot

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham shine for England for di World Cup in Qatar

Tori be say Chelsea still dey try to sign Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez even though dem bin don reject bids for di begining of di month.

Di Blues fit also return wit an improved bid for Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo

Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham dey get plenti interest wit clubs like Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid wey dey fight to get im signature.

Everton winger Anthony Gordon fit attract attention from Newcastle, while Brighton dey reportedly interested in £20m-rated Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine centre-back Mykola Matviyenko.

Tori be say Bournemouth dey put eye for Southampton to sign Villarreal and Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson.

How much dem don spend so far?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Chelsea sign Mykhailo Mudryk for a fee rising to £89m for eight-and-a-half-year contract

According to Deloitte Premier League clubs don already spend £440m inside dis transfer window.

Dis amount make Premier League gross spending for di 2022-23 season to £2.4bn, wit a record-breaking summer window of £1.9bn followed by di highest January window.

Di six players wey only Chelsea sign cost about £181m - including di £89m transfer of Mudryk.

Leeds also break dia club record for di £36m dem paid to Hoffenheim for forward Rutter.

Gakpo move to Liverpool cost about £35.4m-£44.3m, and PSV Eindhoven say na a record transfer fee wey dem don receive.

By dis time during di January 2022 transfer window, Premier League clubs' gross spend na £105m but e rise to £295m by di end of deadline day one week later.

"New ownership and and availability of financial resources to pay significant sums to maximise performance continue to be key contributors towards record spending levels," na wetin Calum Ross, assistant director for Deloitte's Sports Business Group tok