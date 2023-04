Video show moment building collapse for Banana Island

One video don viral wey show di moment on seven-storey building collapse for Banana Island.

Banana Island na wia rich pipo dey live for Ikoyi area of Lagos state, South west Nigeria.

Di video wey go make you shake show how pipo pipo wey dey ontop of di building follow di building collapse.

Many pipo dey wonder how di pesin wey film di video take sabi say di building wan fall.

Di moment of di collapse

Tori be say di building wey dey under construction na seven-storey.

From di video e clear say workers dey work for di site but nobody don tok how many pipo dey dia at di time.

Di video show about six to seven or may be even eight pipo on top of di last deck of di building – di building just collapse towards di right side and pipo wey dey on top follow am fall.

Di National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), say workers were trap in di building.

Di voice from di video just dey shout as di building fall.

Di incident happun on Wednesday evening – rescue operation start as di news spread.

As at Thursday morning, tori come out say dem don bring out seven pipo alive from di rubble

We dey investigate di incident

Di Lagos state goment say dem no approve di building wey suffer dat collapse.

Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development tok dis one in reaction to di latest matter.

“One unapproved 7-floor building under construction don collapse for Banana Island, Lagos State.