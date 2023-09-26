Mohbad don die bifor dem reach our facility - Lagos hospital wash dia hand comot

Wia dis foto come from, MohBad/Instagram

Investigations into di death of late Afrobeat star Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad still dey go on.

Five days afta di Nigerian police dig out im deadi body and conduct autopsy di result neva come out.

Autopsy, aka post-mortem exam, na one special surgical procedure wey dem dey use sabi di cause and how pesin take die.

Cause of death na di medical reason wey dey explain why one patient pass.

Di latest update na from di hospital wey carry Mohbad body go drop for mortuary.

Perez Medcare Hospital wey dey for Lekki area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria issue ogbonge statement on Monday wia dem remove dia sef from any tin wey concern Mohbad death.

Dem reveal say contrary to wetin many pipo dey tink, pipo wey carry Mohbad come dia facility carry am come as pesin wey don already die.

For statement wey di management of di hospital sign, dem also say dem no even get chance to treat di artist becos dem categorize am as BID (Brought in Dead).

Mohbad death at di age of 27 on 12 September, 2023 na one wey shake di kontri and wey don generate a lot of interest.

Wetin really cause di death of late Mohbad neva still clear.

Wia dis foto come from, Perez Hospital/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Screen grab of Perez Hospital reaction

However, Perez hospital say dem sef get interest to sabi wetin kill di young artist.

Dem explain say video wey dey go around wey late Mohbad dey ontop bed no be dia hospital be dat – di nurse wey also take care of di artist bifor dem come di hospital, no be Perez hospital staff.

“We consider am important to put am on record say at about 04:30pm on di 12th of September 2023, dem bring di lifeless body of Mr Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (aka Mohbad) to our medical facility.

“Our medical team immediately go into action and afta assessment, discover say e no get sign of life, no central or peripheral pulse, no heartbeat, no recordable vital signs and im eye no dey move and e just dey open.

“On attempting CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation), rigor mortis (dem observe say some part of im body don dey hard sake of day e don die) abd we tell di pipo wey carry am come our facility say na case of BID (Brought in dead).

“Upon enquiry about di circumstances wey lead to di emergency, dem tell our team say na one nurse bin dey treat am for house and she bin don give am injections,” di statement tok.

Social media users drag pastor

Some Nigerians dey drag Pastor Tunde Bakare afta e call di late musician Mohbad out and im name.

E tok dis one for message say while e no blame Mohbad, di name no be good name.

Although pipo fit interprete di name - Mohbad - for Yoruba to mean I dey bad, however for one interview, di singer explain how e get di name.