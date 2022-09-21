Meet di Chief Justice of Nigeria Olukayode Ariwoola

30 minutes wey don pass

Nigerian Senate don confam justice Olukayode Ariwoola as di chief justice of Nigeria.

Di Senate confam Ariwoola on Wednesday afternoon afta senate drill am for about one hour .

Senate Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir, na im move di motion for di screening for plenary for Wednesday morning.

Di Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, bin call make dem move di screening exercise forward from wia e dey listed for di order paper.

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola of di Supreme Court bin take oath of office as di acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) on Monday, 27 June.

Dis one follow as di former CJN Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad drop im resignation.

Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad bin dey face some corruption allegations wey some Supreme Court judges drop against am.

For one protest memo wey 14 Supreme Court judges sign, dem accuse Oga Muhammad say e no dey give justices dia legitimate entitlements.

President Muhammadu Buhari bin do di oath of office for Justice Ariwoola for swearing-in ceremony wey dem hold for di Council Chamber of di Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Who be Justice Olukayode Ariwoola?

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola na one of di Supreme Court Justice and na di next highest pesin among Nigeria Supreme Court Justice dem.

Dem born Justice Ariwoola on 22 August 1954.

Dem appoint am as Justice of di Supreme Court for 2011.

Between 2005 and 2011, im be Justice of di Court of Appeal afta dem change im level from dat of State High Court for Oyo state, southwest Nigeria.

Justice Ariwoola begin school for im hometown Iseyin, for 1959 wia im attend Local Authority Demonstration School.

Im come go Muslim Modern School for di same town between 1968 and 1969 before im go Ansar-Ud-Deen High School, Saki for Oyo North, Oyo State.

Im study law for University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Ile Ife and graduate as lawyer for July, 1980.