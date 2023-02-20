Obey Supreme Court order on naira note - Nigeria ruling party tell President Buhari

Di monetary policy of di Nigeria goment still dey cause confusion few days to di general election.

Di matter dey make many pipo dey wonder how Nigerians go take cope during di election.

Polical parties and candidates don also chook mouth for di matter unto how di naira policy go take affect dem.

Di ruling party for Nigeria di don tell Federal goment to comply wit di Supreme Court interim order on di controversial naira swap policy.

National Chairman of di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Abdullahi Adamu tok wen e hold wetin dem call "emergency meeting" wit some members of di Progressive Govnors Forum for Abuja on Sunday night.

Di party hold di meeting wia dem discuss di impact wey di naira redesign policy dey cause - di confusion about di old 1000 and 500 naira notes weda dem still be legal tender or not still be talking point untill now.

Even though di Supreme court bin give interim order for di old and new notes to be legal tenders togeda until dem hear di mata, President Muhammadu Buhari for im broadcast message last week tok say di old 1000 and 500 naira notes don stop to be legal tender except di 200 naira note.

Wetin APC dey demand tok di naira redesign

Di emergency meeting na sake of di naira redesign policy wey dey cause small kasala between di Presidency and some of di APC govnors wey drag Federal Goment go court.

"Una go recall di recent developments wey make dis invitation dey necessary, we no wan siddon to judge anybody or bodies in regard to wetin dey go on today for di kontri as e affect our great party, I tink say di best tin to do na go get ll dos wey dey hold forth so dat we go get beta understanding of dis situation"

Di APC chairman, read di resolution of di meeting with di Progressives Govnors Forum, wia im tok say, “We note very seriously say di programme and implementation of di currency redesign dey cause tremendous difficulty to di pipo of Nigerians and di National economy.

“We urge di Attorney General of di Federation and di Central Bank Govnor to respect di supreme court order of interim injunction wey still dey subsist.

“Di meeting dey urge di President Buhari to intervene and resolve di issues wey dey cause di great difficulty to di pipo and di economy," im tok.

Wetin be di Supreme Court order

Di Supreme Court give one interim injunction wey say make di Central Bank of Nigeria match brake for di February 10 deadline for di old N200, N500, and N1,000 as legal tender untill dem hear and rule on di mata last Wednesday 15 February, but court adjourn to dis week Wednesday 22 February, 2023

But oga of di CBN, Godwin Emefiele, no gree at all.

President Muhammadu Buhari announce last Thursday say only di old N200 notes dey allowed to be legal tender wit di new denominations for only 60 days.

Di announcement wey President Buhari give no sweet di belle of some APC Govnors.

APC governors like Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state bring out statement say make pipo for im state kontinu to use di old N1000 ans N500 old naira notes as legal tender.

Govnor of Kogi stte Yahaya Bello, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano plus Dapo Abiodun of Ogun all dey against di policy.

How Nigerians take di news

Nigerians still dey confused about di current situation. Even though many states and business pipo don comply with di order President Buhari give.

Over di weekend many Nigerians cari dia old notes go bank to go deposit for di Central bank of Nigeria.