Reports say dem find Christian Atsu under Turkey earthquake rubble

Wia dis foto come from, Christian Atsu/Twittter

one hour wey don pass

Latest reports from Turkey dis morning be say dem don pull Christian Atsu from de wreckage of di earthquake alive.

Turkish journalist, Yagiz Sabouncouglu reveal dis on en Twitter handle.

Dis confirmation dey come from de Turkish sports journalist despite say e initially debunk claims say dem rescue Atsu.

According to Yagiz, dem carry Atsu go hospital for treatment sake of e get injuries.

Inside tweet wey e share e write, “Hatayspor Manager Mustafa Özat: I just had anoda meeting. Dem carry Christian Atsu go hospital with injuries.”

Sporting world bin call for prayers tori break say Atsu bin trap.

Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo join many Ghanaians all over de world to pray for di safety of Christian Atsu.

President Akufo-Addo for statement wey e release also commiserate wit di govents of Turjey and Syria for de disaster.

“On behalf of di govment and people of Ghana, I extend heartfelt condolences to de govments and peoples of Turkey and Syria on de devastation and de tragic loss of lives Monday’s earthquake cause. May their souls rest in perfect peace.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to de survivors, and we pray dat say make dem see our fellow Ghanaian, Christian Atsu.