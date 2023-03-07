Wetin Banky W tok afta losing House of Reps election to LP candidate for Lagos

Wia dis foto come from, @BANKYWELLINGTON/INSTAGRAM

Di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat for House of Representatives, Bankole Wellington aka Banky W don finally break im silence afta im deafet for di Nastional Assembly election of 25 February

Di Nigerian singer lose di election to Thaddeus Attah of di Labour Party (LP).

Attah gada 24,075 votes while Banky W get 18,666 votes. Na Babjide Obanikoro of di All Progressives Congress (APC) wey dey currenly represent di constituency come third wit 16, 901 votes.

For one viral church video, Banky say im and im wife bin discuss before di election say dem go enta church give thanksgiving afta im win di poll.

Di music executive, however, say di loss no change anytin as im and im wife still enta church to give thanksgiving to God.

E say no be only wen tins dey go smoothly for pipo dem go get faith in God.

E say faith in God no stop pesin from hurting, but e dey help pesin heal and deal.

Banky W wey address congregation for im church during di thanksgiving service say e neva dey ova for am.

"If you tink my story don ova, you no sabi my God, and you no sabi me," Banky W tok.

Wetin Banky bin plan

Apart from giving thanksgiving for church wit im wife Adesua, Banky W say di winning go bring about celebration and dem also plan to go to Abuja to look for apartment and office space.

E say if to say im win, im plan to use im victory to praise God and encourage im church member and tell dem wetin God don do.

Banky W ambition

Dis no be di first time Banky W go dey contest for House of Representatives seat.

Di singer-turned politician declare im political ambition for 2018 and run for House of Representatives under Modern Democratic Party (MDP) but lose to Musiliu Obanikoro of di All Progressives Congress (APC).

Afta im lose, Banky W say no be di end be dat and tok say im go continue wit im political ambition as dat na just di begininning.

For 2022, Banky W defect to di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to get dia ticket for di House of Representatives.

Nigerians react to Banky W loss

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, bin spark reaction on social media afta im write open letter to Thaddeus Attah wey beat Banky W.

For di open letter, Okanlawon also urge di honourable-elect to appear on im Instagram Live to address concerns and respond to questions im and oda constituents get.

Deyemi tok say im vote for Banky W sake of im believe say na di best pesin for di job.

Di actor say im don study Attah but e no find anytin on im campaign manifesto.