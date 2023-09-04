Ghana, Cameroon, kontris wey still get chance to qualify for Afcon 2023

Nine spots na im remain for next year Africa Cup of Nations, ahead of di final round of qualifying matches.

Na dis September kontris go play dia final qualifying matches.

So far, 15 kontris don already qualify, including Ivory Coast, wey qualify automatically as hosts.

Di 2024 tournament go begin wit di opening match for di Alassane Ouattara Stadium for Abidjan on 13 January 2024. While di final go take place on 11 February.

Di top two teams from each group go qualify, BBC torchlight how tins be now.

Group A

Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria win dia last Afcon title for 2013

6 September: Guinea-Bissau vs Sierra Leone

10 September: Nigeria vs Sao Tome and Principe

Three-time champions Nigeria don already qualify, na Sierra Leone dem beat to qualify. But dia qualification been get as e be.

Dem bin lose at home to Guinea-Bissau but also flog Sao Tome and Principe, 10-0 'away' even though dem play di match for neutral place wey be Morocco.

Di question now na wetin go be di score wen Super Eagles play Sao Tome for home, wia di visitors fit dey fear.

For Guinea-Bissau dem go dey hope to win a fourth match for di group stage for di first time ever wen dem jam Leone Stars.

Super Eagles qualify for Nations Cup afta beating Sierra Leone for Monrovia 18th June 2023

Group B

Wetin we call dis foto, Burkina Faso best finish for Afcon na wen dem reach final for 2013

8 September: Burkina Faso vs Eswatini

10 September: Togo vs Cape Verde

Burkina Faso book dia place for di finals as far back as March, while Cape Verde gatz wait until June - wen dem defeat Burkinabe, dia first group defeat - to qualify for dia fourth Nations Cup in di last decade.

Di early qualifications go allow coaches of di two kontris to experiment for dia final games, as both Togo and Eswatini just dey play for pride.

Group C

Wetin we call dis foto, Five-time winners Cameroon face a must-win encounter in dia last match

Group C na one of three pools wia di two qualifying spots neva dey confirmed. Although na Namibia dey currently lead, dem go dey hope say di match for Cameroon go favour dem.

Na only twice dem don qualify dis century, di Brave Warriors go go through if di match for Garoua end for win -Dat way Cameroon or Burundi go guarantee dia qualification.

A draw fit also see Namibia qualify. Dem get di highest goals for di group - since di three teams wey remain for di group afta Kenya chop disqualification go finish for di same points.

Dia goal difference na 6-6, for Burundi 4-4 and for Cameroon na 3-3 – e mean say a low-scoring draw fit comot di Indomitable Lions while a high-scoring draw fit end Namibian hopes.

Group D

Wetin we call dis foto, Seven-time winners Egypt dey top di group

8 September: Egypt vs Ethiopia

9 September: Malawi vs Guinea

Seven-time winners Egypt bin go into dia June fixtures for strong position and secure dia qualification afta dem win 2-1 away to Guinea.

Di draw between Malawi and Ethiopia mean say Guinea also qualify a week later without playing a match.

Group E

Wetin we call dis foto, Central African Republic fit qualify for di first time as dem face four-time winners Ghana

7 September: Ghana vs Central African Republic, Angola vs Madagascar

Di top three teams for di group dey fight for di two available places, Madagascar wey dem for bottom of di table don comot for di race.

Angola keep dia hope alive afta dem beat CAR wit late winner, e mean say victory for home to Madagascar wey don comot go see dem secure only dia second appearance out of di last five Afcons.

Odas like, Ghana just need a draw for home to CAR to qualify, while di visitors – wey for don secure qualification wit victory at home to Angola last time out - must win to make history.

Even if CAR draw and Angola lose, Angola go qualify sake of dia better head-to-head record against di team dem go finish level on eight points.

Group F

Wetin we call dis foto, Two-time winners Algeria last win for 2019

7 September: Algeria vs Tanzania, Niger vs Uganda

Algeria na di second side to qualify for di 2023 finals, back for March, dat one leave Tanzania and Uganda to fight for di remaining spot.

Di Cranes must win to get chance to qualify, dat one mean say Tanzania – dey eye a second qualification in four decades - and dem fit reach January finals if dem fit stop di Algerians for di first time for di group.

If Tanzania lose for Annaba, Uganda fit overtake dia rival to second position if dem fit beat a Niger side wey play draw wit dem for Entebbe last year.

Group G

Wetin we call dis foto, Di group na winner go-take-eviritin for di match between Gambia and Congo

8 September: Mali vs South Sudan

10 September: The Gambia vs Congo

As Mali don secure dia first position afta dem beat Congo, e dey left for di Red Devils and Di Gambia to battle am out dia for di final spot.

Di match for Morocco go dey very interesting, based on say dem dey play di game sake of say Di Gambia stadium no dey safe to host internationals.

Di Scorpions need a point to qualify, whereas if Congo win e go dey enof to take dem through sake of dia win against Gambians for June last year.

Group H

Wetin we call dis foto, Hosts and two-time winners Ivory Coast don qualify

9 September: Ivory Coast v Lesotho, Comoros vs Zambia

Wit Ivory Coast qualifying automatically for January finals sake of say dem be di host nation.

Na Zambia secure di only available spot afta dem beat di Elephants 3-0 three months ago.

Dem dey return to di finals for di first time since 2015, di 2012 champions fit now experiment against Comoros - just as di Ivorians go continue to do di same tin wen dem host Lesotho.

Group I

Wetin we call dis foto, DR Congo best position for Afcon na wen dem finish third for 2015

9 September: Mauritania vs Gabon, DR Congo vs Sudan

Group I na di only group wia all di four teams fit still qualify.

E dey look like di leaders DR Congo get di easiest task, dem need to avoid defeat for home to qualify, while Sudan must win away for di first time for di group to get any chance to go through.

Mauritania for dey lead di group if to say dem no deduct one point from dem sake of say dem field ineligible player against DR Congo (wey receive a technical 3-0 win) for March.

Afta dia 3-0 away to Sudan last time out, and Gabon losing dia past two matches, coach Amir Abdou side still get hope of qualifying for a third straight Nations Cup - Mauritania bin neva qualify before di 2019 finals.

Group J

Wetin we call dis foto, Tunisia unbeaten run end for June, but dem don qualify

6 September: Libya vs Equatorial Guinea

7 September: Tunisia vs Botswana

Group J qualification race end for June as Equatorial Guinea beat already-qualified Tunisia 1-0 to secure dia second straight Afcon qualification - na first for di central Africans.

Di sole remaining issue wey no dey decided yet na who go top di group, Tunisia – wey don win both of dia home matches - dey likely to put pressure on dia Equatoguinean rivals.

Group K

Wetin we call dis foto, South Africa and Morocco don win Afcon once before

9 September: Morocco vs Liberia

Dis na anoga group wey dem reduce to just three active teams, sake of Zimbabwe wey chop disqualification becos of a Fifa ban wey don end now, Morocco secure dia qualification afta dem win dia first two matches.

Di 1976 champions - and 2022 World Cup semi-finalists – dey joined by South Africa for March as Bafana Bafana see off threat from Liberia.

Group L

Wetin we call dis foto, Defending champions Senegal bin get upper hand for di qualifiers for dis group

9 September: Mozambique vs Benin, Senegal vs Rwanda

Defending champions Senegal bin win dia opening four games to qualify, dia qualification come leave Mozambique and Benin to fight for second place.

Benin only 'victory' for di group come afta dem give dem technical win wen Rwanda field one ineligible player against dem for March.

Di Squirrels need to win to qualify but Mozambique go dey confident sake of dia previous win over dia opponents, dem win dem 1-0 for Cotonou last year.