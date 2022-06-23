Court reserve judgement on top Aminu Yahaya Shariff blasphemy case

23 June 2022

Court of Appeal for Kano state for north west Nigeria on Thursday reserve judgement on top case wey involve musician Aminu Yahaya Shariff wey bin chop death penalty on top blasphemy for Sharia court two years ago. Two years ago, sharia court sentence di singer to death by hanging for blasphemy afta e share on whatsapp one song wey offend Muslims for Kano state.

High court later squash di sentence but no free Aminu and also order for re-trial in front of anoda sharia court judge.

Di 23-year-old lawyers bin carry di mata to court of appeal because dem feel say Aminu suppose be free man and re-trial of di case no suppose happun for anoda sharia court. For court, lawyer of di state Barrister Mohammed Sani Ahmed wey dey prosecute Aminu argue say high court dey right to order for re-trial and beg court to dismiss di appeal. While di Aminu lawyers wey dey led by Barrister Kola Alapinni tell court to say dem want court to not only free Aminu but rule say high court dey wrong to order for re-trial.

Wetin e mean?

Barrister Ebuka Ikoda na one of di lawyers wey represent Aminu for di case and aft di session tell BBC News Pidgin say dem get hope say court go free Aminu.

“Dem first give Aminu death sentence for Sharia court and we carry di mata go high court wey vacate dat judgement.

Di high court now come order re-trial for same sharia court but in front of anoda judge dis na wetin we dey fight against.

Wetin dis reserve of judgement mean be say court go call us to deliver judgement on top dis mata.”

Meanwhile Barrister Ahmed wey dey represent Kano goment tell BBC Pidgin say dem hope say court go dismiss di mata and affirm di ruling wey high court give.

Di court dey expected to call for judgement on di mata within 90 days.

Wetin we call dis foto, Court go give judgement within 90 days

Last time for court

On November 26 2020, High Court for Kano rule say make sharia court re-try di case of singer Yahaya Aminu Shariff wey dem convict of blasphemy for August 2020.

According to di court, di sharia court no follow proper procedures at di time including di fact say no lawyer represent di singer for di case.

Afta di judgement, lawyer of di accused Barrister Musa Mohammed say di judgement of di high court make sense wella because since from di start Yahaya suppose get lawyer to defend am.

"Di judgement make sense because di re-trial go see say di accused get lawyer wey go defend am unlike wetin happun before.

"While prosecuting lawyer Barrister Isa Nuhu say no shaking, dem no go give up and dem happy say court no troway di case as lawyers of di accused pray to di court.

"We dey ready for re-trial and we happy say court no agree with lawyers on di oda side to troway dis case."

How Sharia dey work for Nigeria

Na 12 northern states for Nigeria dey use Sharia law and na only Muslims dem fit try for Sharia courts.

Sharia system get im own court of Appeal and dey handle both criminal and civil matas involving Muslims and Muslims fit challenge di judgement of Sharia courts for normal Nigerian Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

Sharia judges wey dem dey call Alkalis get Islamic and western education. Any case wey involve Muslim and non Muslim, di Muslim get right to choose which court e wan make dem try di case.

Sharia court fit only try non Muslim if e give written consent. Some of di sentences wey Sharia courts fit give include floggings, amputation and death penalty depending on di crime.

Wetin we call dis foto, Some lawyers after di session for Court of Appeal for Kano

Wetin be blasphemy for Islam?

For Islam, Blasphemy na wen pesin disrespect or abuse important figures for Islam or any law wey dey inside Islam.

Di worst na wen pesin tok bad tin about God or Prophet Muhammad dat one na death penalty while odas like abusing or disrespecting top disciplines or Islamic laws get various punishment. According to experts, di blasphemy laws differ and no be all dey lead to death penalty.

Yusuf Sani wey dey well versed for Sharia law tok say pesin wey disrespect or abuse disciplines of di prophet no go get same punishment as pesin wey abuse di prophet imself.