Prez Bio bin know ahead say last week S/Leone protest go turn violent

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Police officer dey face investigate ova civillian deaths

44 minutes wey don pass

Sierra Leone President Maada Bio don decry last week protest for di kontri say e take di life of 25 pipo. Five of which na police officers.

E say di events of last week bin take di police force by surprise.

Oga Maada Bio tok all dis one for interview with BBC for Freetown use di opportunity to blame di opposition say dem wan scata im goment.

E say, "We bin dey fully aware say di protest no go dey peaceful sake of say dem bin no get identifiable leadership.

"Na why we bin wan stop dem, except dem make undertaking say e go dey peaceful and fall under democratic realm".

On di mata of who collect on top violence, e tok say anybodi wey get hand for di violence go face di law.

Dis dey come on top reports say police bin dey shoot civilians for di protest.

E howeva say all dat issue plus including di pipo dem arrest for di protest dey go through forensic and independent investigation.

President Bio say im goment don waive tax and duties on rice for di kontri to help di citizens fit afford am, for which pipo enta vex enta streets to protest.

E tok say "we don reduce gas tax from 5% to 0%, we don provide $50 million worth of facilities to support importers through di Central Bank".

"Wetin we don do na to make essential goods to dey available for di pipo".

Di Sierra Leonean leader call im goment, peaceful

Wetin happun for di protest

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo say dem dey protest ova police brutality and di economy

So far, Police don arrest 130 pipo in connection to di protest wey take place last week.

Di protest na against di rising cost of living and police brutality.

Some pipo bin call for di resignation of di President Maada Bio

Tori be say, di Wednesday protest kill security personnel for di protest as Sierra Leone's information minister, Mohamed Rahman Swaray reveal say dem don deploy army to calm di area.

Di protest happun for parts of di capital of Freetown and oda cities wey tori be say be di stronghold of di opposition.

Maada Bio say opposition bin wan use am as opportunity to bring down im goment but di opposition All People's Congress party don deny di accuse.

Di President wey bin no dey di kontri wen di protest bin start, sharp-sharp come back house on Thursday.

And say full investigation go happun.

Howeva for Tuesday afta id protest, one popular critic of di Sierra Leone goment die for inside police raid wey dem say di suspects of di last week protest bin dey hide.