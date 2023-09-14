Wetin NASA latest UFO report tell us about weda aliens exist or not

Wia dis foto come from, GETTY IMAGES

One US Space Agency, (Nasa) probe into hundreds of UFO sightings find say no evidence dey say aliens dey behind unexplained phenomena, but di space agency also no fit rule out di possibility.

Dis report wey pipo don dey wait for-for a long time now no give any conclusive evidence.

But e outline how Nasa go investigate wetin e call UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) with improved technology and artificial intelligence.

Di National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) say dem fit give explanation for most of di Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) wey pipo bin don report say dem see.

Nasa tok dis one for live briefing wey dem do afta dem torchlight hundreds of report of UFO or Unidentified Anomalous Phenomenon (UAP) as dem call dem.

Na 16 of di world leading data and artificial intelligence (AI) scientists collabo work on di study.

Di space administration say even though dem fit explain most of di report, e still get small part of di reports wey dem never fit identify as "known human-made or natural phenomena."

Di report na 36 pages of technical and scientific observations.

But see some of di tins di report reveal in summary below.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

No proof say aliens exist, but dem fit

Di very last page of di report say "no reason dey to conclude" say extra-terrestrial sources dey behind di hundreds of UAP sightings Nasa don investigate.

"However... those objects fit don travel through our solar system to get here," di report tok.

Although di report conclude say -terrestrial life exist, Nasa no deny di possibility of "potential unknown alien technology wey dey operate for Earth atmosphere".

Limited amount of UAP data

Nicola Fox, di associate administrator for Nasa Science Mission Directorate, say: "UAP na one of our planet greatest mysteries" and dat na mainly because of di lack of high quality data.

Despite plenti report of UAP sightings, Ms Fox say no enough data wey dem "fit use to make definitive scientific conclusions about di nature and origin of UAP".

Fox announce say Nasa don appoint a new director of UAP research to "establish a robust database for di evaluation of future data".

Di director go use AI and machine learning for di data gathering and analysis process.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning na "essential tools" for identifying UAPs, di report tok.

Di public dey also considered as a "critical aspect of understanding UAP".

Nasa, wey don say one of im biggest challenges of better understanding and identifying UAPs na lack of data, dey look to fill dat data shortage through crowdsourcing techniques.

Dis wan include: "open-source smartphone-based apps" and oda smartphone metadata from "multiple citizen observers worldwide".

Currently, no standardised system for aggregating and organising civilian UAP reports, di report tok, "resulting in no too much abd incomplete data".

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, NASA Associate Administrator Nicola Fox

UAPs vs UFOs – wetin be di difference?

Di scientists bin tok about UAPs instead of UFO. Wetin be di difference between di two.

As we bin first mention, UAP na unidentified anomalous phenomena. Dem dey use am describe tins wey dem see for sky wey dem no fit to to explain.

While UFO na unidentified flying object. Pipo dey use am describe alien spaceship.

Di two dey describe di same tin: sometin for sky wey dem no fit to identified.

But as one US Navy tok tok pesin bin explain some years ago, UAP sound less, well, crazy. If you call dem "UFOs" e fit make pilots no gree report tins wey dem see for sky wey dem no fit explain sake of dem dey fear stigma.

Goment officials, including di ones wey follow present dis report prefer UAP over UFO. (But yes, na UFOs wey still dey tok.)

Flying saucers, glowing lights and airplane wey no from dis world

US public hearings on UFO sightings begin for 1966, wen Republican congressman - and future president - Gerald Ford gada pipo to hear and discuss wetin dem see.

Dis na afta more dan 40 people, including plenty policemen see UFO for Michigan.

For 1969, one Air Force investigation into UFOs wey dem call Project Blue Book close afta dem decide say dem no eva fit confam any flying object or consider say dem be threat to US national security.

Fast forward to 2017, wen US media report on di secret effort wey Pentagon dey do to try probe testimony from pilots wey report say dem bin see some kain strange tins for sky.

For 2020, one Covid relief bill wey former US president Donald Trump bin sign bin include one provision wey ask US intelligence agencies to deliver one unclassified report on UAP within 180 days.

And June 2021, di US Director of National Intelligence release one report say dem no get any explanation for di dozens of unidentified flying objects wey dey connected to 144 incidents wey don dey occur since 2004.

No be today o, no. But for late July, di US House of Representatives do one historic panel on UAPs as dem seriously agree say mysterious sightings deserve make dem torchlight di mata wella at highest levels of goment.

On di alleged UFO skeleton from Mexico...

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

BBC try to find out from di Nasa scientists weda dem don tok wit Mexico authorities afta dem present alleged skeleton wey no be human being own give Congress earlier dis week.

One man wey call imsef UFO expert, Jaimie Maussan, bin carry wetin suppose be two ancient deadi bodi wey no be human being own but alien corpses go congress hearing – im say dem find di body for Cusco, Peru, for 2017 and claim say radiocarbon testing show say di deadi bodi don reach up to 1,800 years old.

More dan 30% of di specie DNA nobody sabi anytin about am according to testing wey di National Autonomous University of Mexico do, wey be proof say dem "no be part of our terrestrial evolution," Maussan tok.

Spergel say im bin see di story for social media.