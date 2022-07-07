Boris Johnson cabinet resignations: Who resign, who stay?

Now wey Boris Johnson resign as prime minister, who resign from im goment ahead of di announcement?

As of Thursday morning, Mr Johnson bin get around 20 ministerial posts wey e need to fill afta di resignations.

Johnson for im resignation speech on Thursday afternoon say:

"I go serve until a new leader dey in place"

Johnson also resign as Tory leader, saying di will of im party dey clear.

Cabinet members wey resign

Those wey no declare

Staying in di cabinet - but dey want PM to go

Go remain in di cabinet

Analysis

Di plenti resignations for Tuesday and Wednesday dey triggered by revelations about how di prime minister dey handle sexual misconduct allegations against former Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher.

On Tuesday, e bin show say Mr Johnson don dey personally briefed about one complaint against Mr Pincher for 2019 wen di Tamworth MP be minister for di Foreign Office.

E bin contradict days of denials from No 10 say di prime minister sabi any formal complaints about Mr Pincher, and cause resignations dat evening by two key cabinet colleagues, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Mr Javid tell di Commons for im resignation speech on Wednesday say "enough dey enough" and "di problem start from di top and I believe say e no go change".

Di row be di latest issue to prompt Conservative MPs to kwesion di prime minister leadership and direction of goment.

Mr Johnson goment dey dogged by plenti controversies for recent months, not least by police investigation into party for Downing Street during lockdown.