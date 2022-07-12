Gbas-gbos between APC Oyetola and Labour Party Lasun days before poll

Osun State Govnor Gboyega Oyetola don deny di allegation from Yusuf Lasun, say im supporters attack im house on Monday morning.

Lasun na di govnorship candidate of di Labour Party for di Osun State gubernatorial poll wey go happun on Saturday, July 16.

Lasun claim say di attack happun for im house wey dey Ilobu for Irepodun local goment area of Osun State, southwest Nigeria around 1:00am on Monday, 11, July, 2022.

Lasun also share fotos of di attack on im Twitter page on Monday.

Lasun wey be former House of Representatives deputy speaker say di gunmen shoot im building as dem attempt to kill am, and add say di attack last for about 20 minutes.

E say e get evidence say Govnor Oyetola supporters na dem dey behind di attack on im house.

However, Oyetola wey be di candidate of di All Progressives Congress (APC) for di Saturday election, Oyetola describe di claim as lie.

Di tok-tok pesin for Osun State govnor Ismail Omipidan tell BBC Yoruba say na Lasun plan di attack on im own house just to tarnish di image of Govnor Oyetola.

“Pesin wey no win im local goment during primary election wen im still dey APC, e no win im local goment, na dat kind pesin we go dey afta?” Omipidan tok.

Omipidan accuse Lasun say e won cause trouble on di day of election and na why e dey claim say dem attack im house.

“My problem be say wia di pipo wey dey guard im house dey for midnight wen di attack happun? Dem dey sleep or dem no dey house. If no be Lasun plan am, we suppose see two pipo wey go confront di attackers,” Omipidan tok.

Omipidan say Lasun no be threat to di re-election of Govnor Oyetola and challenge di former lawmaker to prove im allegations against di APC candidate.

"Di foto wey Hon. Lasun Yusuf dey try to paint dey very unfortunate sake of say Osun remain di most peaceful State for Nigeria and we go do everytin wey dey humanly possible to as goment to protect dis status,” e add.