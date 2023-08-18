We neva appoint Naira Marley as ambassador - NDLEA tok

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency say Nigeria musician Naira Marley no be dia ambassador.

Na wetin di tok- tok pesin for NDLEA Femi Babafemi tell BBC Pidgin for interview.

Oga Babafemi tok come afta Naira Marley bin trend on Thursday sake video wey im do wit NDLEA to advise pipo against drug abuse.

Ova 700,000 pipo don watch di Nigerian singer drug campaign video on Twitter alone.

NDLEA bin post pictures and video of di musician wey im real name na AFeez Fashoola wen im visit dia office on Thursday.

For di 27s video di musician say: ‘’I go like to tell my fans Marlians and all Nigerian youths to stop to do drugs because e no good for your body’’.

‘’Make we stop drug abuse in any form. I don join dis campaign to support NDLEA, to stop drugs for streets’’ Naira Marley add.

‘’Abeg join us drugs no good e go make you go back into crime e go do plenty tins to you’’. E add put.

But NDLEA don come out to explain exactly wetin really happun

So wetin carry Naira Marley go NDLEA office?

‘’Naira Marley visit our office wia im get counselling session wit di chairman, Gen MB Marwa.’’ Babafemi tok

''Afta di session im promise to do some tins for us wey include using im platform to adovocate against drug abuse.'' Babafemi add put.

And im don start to do wetin im promise wit di video wey dey trend now.

Mixed reaction follow Naira Marley video

Tori be say many Nigerians para for di anti-Drug police wen dem see di video as many bin believe say lifestyle get as e be.

MBAH@Mbahdeyforyou say ‘’Naira Marley as NDLEA ambassador, Chaii dis kontri too sweet’’

‘’While ℤ𝕖𝕖𝕫𝕙𝕦!@zee_zhu_say ‘’Naira Marley always bin dey against drug abuse. Weed no be drug’’

And 𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐊 @TheMahleek say’’ Naira Marley telling us to say no to drugs na like Ronaldo teaching us how to win World Cup’’

For Dr. George @GeorgeAnagli e say ‘’If Naira Marley tell you to stop to take drugs. You really need to stop’’.

Authorities say millions of Nigeria dey suffer for drug addiction problem.

For one survey wey NDLEA do for 2017 and release 2018 dem say 14.3 million Nigerians abuse illegal drugs.

Dem add say di pipo wey dey take dis illegal drugs dey within di age of 15 and 65 years.

According to di drug law police out of di 14.3 million Nigerians wey dey abuse illegal substances, 10.6 million of take cannabis alias (Ibo) alone.

Well from di reactions for social media e show say Naira Marley na musician wey get influence among young pipo.