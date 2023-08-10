Fifa Women's World Cup quarter-final key stats

55 minutes wey don pass

Tension bin full di first stage of di Fifa Women's World Cup knock-out round, fans see great goals and penalty shootout wins.

Dem go dey expect more drama as we enta di quarter-finals stage of di competition.

European champions England win Nigeria on penalties to progress and dem go face Colombia for di last eight on Saturday, 12 August.

Also Australia, go dey hope to reach di semi-finals and former champions Japan dey eye dia too, while France and Spain wey don show say dem dey strong, dey plan to win di tournament for di first time.

Dis na wetin we know about all eight teams.

Australia

Quarter-final opponents: France (Saturday, 12 August, 08:00 WAT)

World Cup 2023 top scorer: Hayley Raso (three goals)

Di World Cup co-hosts dey look to make history by qualifying for di semi-finals for di first time, and dem dey look stronger as di tournament dey progress.

Australia follow up dia 4-0 win against Canada for dia final group game wit comfortable 2-0 victory against Denmark.

Di team dey gingered, sake of di return to fitness of dia star player Sam Kerr, wey play her first minutes of di World Cup wen she come in as second-half substitute against Denmark.

Former England and Arsenal defender Alex Scott on BBC One say: "Australia get ginger now, and she add say dem go happy well-well wit dia performance from dat game [against Denmark].

"Di main one na say Sam Kerr bin get minutes ahead of dia next game."

Key stats: For di first time for two games for Fifa Women's World Cup, no team don score against Australia.

Dis dia record dey come afta dem don play 30 games for di competition.

Dem don keep more clean sheets for dis tournament ( dats three now) dan dem bin don manage before for dia seven World Cups combined (two in 26 games).

Colombia

Quarter-final opponents: England (Saturday, 12 August, 11:30 WAT)

World Cup 2023 top scorer: Linda Caicedo, Catalina Usme (two of dem don score two goals)

Di group stage see di rise of di underdogs as small teams claim results wey many pipo no expect against traditional World Cup heavyweights.

Colombia na di surprise package of dis tournament, dem beat Germany and South Korea during di group stage and comot Jamaica for last 16.

Dis na dia best performance so far for di Women's World Cup - and dem go face tough test against England, but dia mix of impressive youth and experience mean say u no fit underestimate dem.

Former England defender Gilly Flaherty for BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra say: "I feel say England need to worry about Mayra Ramirez and Linda Caicedo. Those two players dey very good.

"In general, Colombia dey very physical and dem no dey fear to play."

Key stats: No less than 75% of Colombia overall win for di Fifa Women's World Cup don come for dis tournament (three out of four). Before di 2023 tournament, Colombia bin don win just one of dia seven games for di competition for (2011 and 2015 - two draws and four defeats).

England

Wetin we call dis foto, Road to final

Quarter-final opponents: Colombia (Saturday, 12 August, 11:30 WAT)

World Cup 2023 top scorer: Lauren James (three goals)

England dey look to build on dia European Championship victory last year by winning di Women's World Cup for di first time.

Di Lionesses bin improve afta dia slow start to di tournament, dem flog China 6-1 for dia final group game, but dem bin dey far from dia best as dem struggle pass Nigeria for di last 16.

Dem win di penalty shootout to win dat game, so dat go give dem confidence for similar situations going forward, but dem lose dia three-goal top scorer Lauren James to suspension afta she chop red card.

Keira Walsh go return for dia next match, dat fit ginger England to reach di next round.

Anita Asante, former England defender, on BBC Radio 5 Live say: "England bin dey very lucky to qualify for quarter-finals and dem definitely need to step up dia performances if dem want go all di way to di final."

Key stats: England don get 71 separate sequences of 10 or more passes for dis year's Fifa Women's World Cup, more than any oda side.

France

Quarter-final opponents: Australia (Saturday, 12 August, 08:00 WAT)

World Cup 2023 top scorer: Kadidiatou Diani (four goals)

Dis year na France year?

Normally ehn, dem dey get good players but dia best result so far na fourth-place finish for 2011.

Na quarter-finals be dia last bus stop for each of di past two Women's World Cups but dem dey look strong under Herve Renard for dis tournament.

No team don beat dem so far, dem finish top of Group F wit one draw and two wins – dem beat Brazil - and knack Morocco 4-0 for di last 16.

Anita Asante, former England defender, on BBC One say: "France don show say dem don develop relationships within dis tournament, and style for dia play."

Key stats: France allow just 5.3 opposition passes on di average for each time dem dey defend, dat na di lowest figure of any of di remaining eight sides.

Japan

Quarter-final opponent: Sweden (Friday, 11 August, 08:30 WAT)

World Cup 2023 top scorer: Hinata Miyazawa (five goals)

Japan bin win di Women's World Cup for 2011 and bin dey close to win again four years later, but finish as runners-up.

For di last World Cup, dem comot for di last 16 but dey fine form now, na dem get 100% record so far for dis tournament.

Dem don score 14 goals, and na once dem score dem, and Hinata Miyazawa na di World Cup's leading scorer. Di way dem dey e go hard to stop dem.

Eniola Aluko, former England forward, on ITV1 say: "These Japanese players morale high well-well – di chemistry, di flow, di timing. Dem really dey look like di unbeatable team – who go fit stop dem now?"

Key stats: Japan don make 49 passes wey don break down di defence of di team wey dem play against for di tournament, dat na di highest by any team.

Netherlands

Quarter-final opponent: Spain (Friday, 11 August, 02:00 WAT)

World Cup 2023 top scorer: Jill Roord (four goals)

Netherlands dey hope to win dia first Women's World Cup trophy, and to go one better than wetin dem do four years ago, wen dem lose to USA for di final.

Dem dey Unbeaten in six games, dem finish top of di group wey get USA, before dem beat South Africa 2-0 for di last 16.

Na only one goal dem don score dem so far, di Netherlands' tight defence prepare dem well against Spain wey sabi score goals.

Key stats: Di Netherlands don force 85 turnovers high up for field, dat na di highest by any team for di competition, ahead of dia opponents Spain wey get (74). Of those 85 high turnovers, 15 don result in a shot and three don town to goal - both of dem na record for di tournament.

Spain

Quarter-final opponent: Netherlands (Friday, 11 August, 02:00 WAT)

World Cup 2023 top scorer: Aitana Bonmati, Jennifer Hermoso, Alba Redondo (three goals)

Spain Women's World Cup campaign start wit 3-0 and 5-0 win against Costa Rica and Zambia respectively but dem chop 4-0 from Japan, dat defeat open dia eye for di tournament .

Dem respond to dia final group game loss by beating Switzerland 5-1 and wit two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas getting back to full fitness, dem go give di Netherlands plenty to think about for wetin promises to be one of di standout games of di quarter-finals.

Laura Georges, former France international, on BBC One say: "Against Switzerland dem play like di Spain wey we know - wey like to keep di ball, move around, work together as a team.

"The difference between dis Spain against Switzerland and di Spain we see against Japan na say dem no wetin dem want do wit di ball, dem bin dey really sharp and really good in front of goal. Dat na di difference."

Key stats: Spain dey start dia attack wit average of 53 metres from dia own goal for di Women's World Cup, na di highest any team go dey up di pitch.

Sweden

Quarter-final opponents: Japan (Friday, 11 August, 08:30 WAT)

World Cup 2023 top scorer: Amanda Ilestedt (three goals)

USA bin no dey dia best for dis Women's World Cup but for Sweden to comot di world number one team and defending champions for di last 16 na big result.

Tori be say luck bin dey dia side at times, Zecira Musovic bin produce some ogbonge saves wey see her collect player of di match, and she fit be di difference once again if Sweden go beat Japan.

Sweden bin beat England for 2019 World Cup to finish third, and dem dey hope to reach di final dis time.

Fran Kirby, England forward, on ITV1 say: "I no think say Sweden deserve [to beat USA], dem no create anything and USA bin dey better dan dem. But las-las na about winning."