Why added time dey plenty for Qatar 2022 World Cup

Wetin we call dis foto, Iran goalkeeper suffer head injury against England

23 November 2022, 13:18 WAT New Informate 8 minutes wey don pass

Na only few games don happun for di 2022 FIFA world cup for Qatar but already pipo don dey tok about di huge added time for matches.

For di first five games na about 85 minutes of added time happun wit England against Iran lasting 117 minutes instead of di normal 90 minutes - plus maybe 5 minutes added as pipo dey used to.

Dat England match own happun partly becos of di head injury wey happun to Iranian goalkeeper Alireiza Beiranvand.

And also because Fifa don start to clamp down on time wasting.

So di plan by Fifa na to accurately monitor di actual amount of time di match stop and add every instead of just estimation.

Why games dey stop

Di added time trend kontinu on Tuesday wen Saudi Arabia play Argentina.

Di referee add 7 minutes for first half and 14 minutes for second half.

Reasons why game dey stop include injuries, video assistant referee decision, substations, penalties and red card while some players dey also use delay tactics in order to wind down di clock.

Chairmo of Fifa referees committee Pierlugi Collina tok say dem don instruct fourth officials for Qatar to dey really monitor lost time for matches and na something dem try do for 2018 World Cup.

“For Russia wey bin try make am work due to lost time for matches na why una see six, seven added minutes for matches.” Collina tok for interview

“Make una tink about am if dem score three goals for firsf half, di match fit lose four or five minutes due to celebration and restart.”

Summary of added time so far

Becos of dis new approach new records don break for football, according to Opta di 5 longest stoppage time for football happun between Monday and Tuesday.

England v Iran first half (13.59 minutes)

Argentina v Saudi Arabia second half (13.53)

England v Iran second half (13:05)

USA v Wales second half (10:32)

Senegal v Netherlands second half (10:03)

And without surprise all di big added minutes lead to very late goals.

Mehdi Taremi penalty for Iran against England come with 102:30 for di clock, and na di latest World Cup goal on record excluding extra time.

Di one wey swiftly follow am as di second latest, na Davy Klaassen strike for the Netherlands coming after 98 minutes and 17 seconds.

Di approach certainly cause tok tok on social media, with some fans praising Fifa attempt to clamp down on time-wasting but others feel say e dey lead to unnecessarily long games.

Either way, e go make you think twice if you dey consider leaving match early again.