Jury find Tory Lanez guilty say e shoot rapper, Megan Thee Stallion

one hour wey don pass

Dem don find Rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting fellow hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion for 2020.

One jury for Los Angeles convict di 30-year-old Canadian of felony negligent discharge of firearm, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm.

E dey face more than 20 years for prison.

Megan Thee Stallion, 27-year-old Grammy-winning rapper, bin earlier testify say she dey shot for di feet after leaving one pool party.

Lanez no show reaction as dem read out di verdict.

E dey remanded for custody and dem go sentence am on 27 January.

E no do immediately known if e dey plan to appeal.

Speaking after di case don conclude, one of Megan Thee Stallion lawyers bin tell reporters say "di jury get am right. I dey thankful say justice dey for Meg".

Di rapper no show for court to hear di verdict.

During di trial, Megan Thee Stallion, wey her real name be Megan Pete, testify say she dey shot and wound for party in di Hollywood Hills on 12 July 2020.

Di rapper bin argue say Lanez, wey real name be Daystar Peterson, bin vex after she bin disparage im musical talent.

She say she bin demand make dem let her comot one luxury car before e come fire five rounds at her.

She bin tell di jury di Canadian bin tell her to "dance" before opening fire.

She bin also testify say e bin offer her $1m (£830,000) to keep quiet about di attack because e claim say e dey probation for a weapons offence. She bin first tell di police say she bin cut her feet on glass.

Lanez deny di charges wey relate to a dispute with di fellow artist and im lawyer, George Mgdesyan, unsuccessfully argue say di investigate dey one kain.

E bin say na Megan Thee Stallion friend Kelsey Harris who bin shoot her, and come add say na all about "jealousy".

Several bullet fragments naim dem comot from Megan Thee Stallion feet after di shooting, but some remain.

She also acknowledge in her testimony say she bin dey "intimate" with Lanez.