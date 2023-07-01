Police react to viral video wey show as officers drive over man wey lie down for ground

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Police/Screenshot

1 July 2023, 18:11 WAT New Informate 31 minutes wey don pass

Di Nigeria Police Force don condemn di incident wey happun for Ekpoma, Edo State, South -South, Nigeria wia some police officers use dia motor climb one man on Thursday 29 June, 2023.

Force Headquarters tok-tok pesin, Olumuyiwa Adejobi for one of im social media post say “Di Acting Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun don condemn di disturbing incident wia one police team run vehicle over one citizen”

“Di IGP don direct di policemen involved, wey don already dey for detention for Edo State, to report to di Force Headquarters Abuja on Monday for further action.

Make members of di public, particularly di pipo of Ekpoma stay calm.” E tok.

Dis na afta one video go viral wey show police officers wey dey inside one Sienna car, drive di car climb one man wey lie down for ground.

Di video wey go viral for social media on Thursday 29 June, 2023 show a rowdy environment as pipo dey shout, dey run upandan.

Di video show clearly as one man wey wear white singlet and black trousers, with handcuff for im hands, lie down for ground in front of one grey colour Sienna.

Di Sienna car come begin dey run over di man as pipo dey try stop di car and oda pipo wey dey di place dey shout.

Di video also show as di driver of di Sienna wey wear black police uniform open di door of di car come run comot.

Sounds of gunshots dey for di video too as di environment become chaotic.

Angry youths try to drag di officers and also help rescue di victim.

E no clear wetin happun to cause dat encounter between di police and di citizen but some reports say e fit be as a result of "stop and search" wey di police officers bin dey carry out.

Reports say di victim dey for hospital.

Meanwhile tok-tok pesin for di Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor for statement say dem don arrest di policemen and dem carry di man wey dem bin handcuff, go Irua Specialist Hospital for treatment and im dey in good condition.

'Brutal incident'

Nigerians begin react immediately di video dey go viral.

While some pipo describe di incident as “brutal” odas blame di man as im lie down for ground.

OgeVik tv say “Please life dey priceless youths no mata di pressure dis kontri and security officials give us, make una no ever do dis”

While Millie Kechy say ”Good Lord! Wia di humanity?!!

Nigeria don dey face issues of Police brutality for many years now.

Citizens don come out with different complaints of how police officers dey harass dem,search dia phone and arrest some wey no commit any crime.

Dis complains lead to one ogbonge nationwide protest for 2020 - Endsars.

Young pipo march enta streets to deman make goment disband di Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Sars, wey dem accuse of harassment, police brutality and extortions.

Di mata lead to disbandment of Sars.