Wetin e mean to collapse all Foreign Exchange windows into one and how e go work?

Author, Annete Arotiba

Role, Broadcast Journalist, BBC Pidgin

16 minutes wey don pass

Following di Central Bank of Nigeria announcement say dem don change operations of di Nigerian Foreign Exchange (FX) Market, many questions don come up on wetin e mean and how e go work.

Di CBN say dem go collapse all di foreign exchange windows into one.

Dis na part of wetin President Bola Tinubu bin tok for im inaugural speech.

Before di announcement, di naira bin dey go for 460 to $1 dollar for bank and as high as 750 naira for black market.

So wetin dis new policy mean gan-gan and how e go work?

Annete Arotiba explain for dis video.