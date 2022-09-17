Eyewitnesses tok how Chinese man allegedly murder im girlfriend for Kano

Wia dis foto come from, Abdullahi Abdul

one hour wey don pass

Police don arrest one Chinese man, Geng Quanrong for Kano state North West Nigeria ontop accuse say e kill im girlfriend.

According to family and residents of di area wey speak to BBC Pidgin, say di lady Ummukulthum Sani and Geng bin dey date for sometime and wetin cause di problem no too dey clear at dis time.

Eyewitnesses say dem slit di throat of Ummu on Friday night wen dem find her.

Bappa Sani na pesin wey dey stay same street with Ummukulthum and e tok say Ummu as dem dey call her bin marry before butdi marriage no last before she start relationship with di Chinese national Geng.

“We sabi her for our street wella, she bin marry before but now na divorcee she be na afta sometime we hear say she don dey date dis Chinese man.”

“Yesterday (Friday) night, me I comot and no dey house na im pipo for my area call to tell me wetin happun say di Chinese man jump fence to gain access to her room before using knife to kill her.” E tok.

Ahmad Abdullahi na friend of di family and say dem dey inside di house but step out to go chop wen di incident happun.

“Ummu house na wia I dey most of di time because na like my family too, so me and her brother just comot to go chop around 9:35pm and by di time we come back we just see pipo full for front of di house na dia we know wetin happun.

“Geng na her long time boyfriend even before she marry dem dey togeda. Everybody for di house know am, in fact sometimes na inside di house dem dey siddon gist sef.

“Wetin I know be say dem dey get issues lately and she tell am say she no do again na wetin vex am be dat.”

E﻿ add say dem catch Geng as e bin allgedly dey try run comot di crime scene.

“Na afta as e dey try escape na im some pipo catch am in fact e first run come return to carry im car wey e park na dia dem hold am.

“We rush Ummu to nearby UMC hospital but doctors tell us say she don die even before we reach as she lose so much blood.” E tok.

P﻿olice dey investigate

Ahmad say dem bury Ummu according to islamic rites around 9:00am local time Saturday morning.

Tok-tok pesin for Kano Police Command SP Abdullahi Haruna tell BBC Pidgin say dem don arrest di Chinese national and investigation into wetin happun dey go on at dis time.

“Yes we don confam say one Chinese national Geng Quanrong scale fence to go allegedly kill im girlfriend, we don arrest am and investigations dey go on at dis time.”