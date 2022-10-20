W﻿hy friends and fans of Kanye West dey cancel am

K﻿anye West. wey change im name to Ye, don do plenti tinz ova di last few years wey dem make am seem like na im face you go see for dictionary if you type controversy.

A﻿t some point di tok-tok on top di way im dey act loud sotay, e release one song "I miss di old Kanye".

B﻿ut e be like many of im fans don give up say di old Kanye go ever come back.

D﻿is na on top say wetin di rapper and fashion businessman, Ye don do for October don pass be careful.

F﻿rom "White Lives Matter" shirts, to wetin im tok about Jewish pipo wey make dem lok im social media to even im tok about George Floyd.

Opinions on wetin dey do am don cause division with im fan base.Dem dey wonder weda na im mental health cause am, or im just wan vex pipo on purpose.

Y﻿e get bipolar disorder but some pipo say mental health issues no dey make pipo dey anti-sematic.

H﻿oweva dis no go be di first time over di years wey im dey controversial, most popularly wen e wear di MAGA hat to see Trump and di MTV VMAs mata with Taylor Swift.

'﻿White Lives Matter'

During di Paris Fashion Week, Ye raise eyebrows wen im showcase t-shirts wey im write "White Lives Matter" on am.

D﻿i mata loud and even one Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson call am "hugely irresponsible".

White supremacist bin start to dey use am for 2015 to respond to di black lives mata movement.

Fellow rapper Diddy bin text Ye on top im post but di rapper say na Jewish pipo dey control am on top am come post dia entire conversation on top social media.

D﻿iddy later comot for im own social media page to tell pipo make dem no wear di shirt or buy am.

A﻿s pipo say im dey drag di Black Lines Matter movement, im call di organisation say e be scam.

All dis make am so even wen e make Instagram post say im dey plan use di money from those shirts give di black community pipo still no pay attention to am.

S﻿ocial media shutdown

Speaking of social media posts, Ye make dem lock im social media for dis same mata of White Lives Matter as well as some of di tins wey im tok about Jewish pipo.

F﻿or Instagram na wen e post di message wia im tell di Diddy say, "I go use you as example show Jewish pipo wey tell you to call me say no one fit threaten or influence me".

A﻿fta dem block am for Instagram, e enta Twitter to hala for Jewish pipo say "sleep dey my eye tonight but wen I wake up, I dey go death con 3 on Jewish pipo."

E﻿ add for di tweet say e no fit dey anti sematic sake of say black pipo be Jews too.

D﻿em comot di tweet and lock Ye account.

K﻿anye West Interviews

For interview wey im for Drink Champs podcast, e tok about how Adidas dey review im contract.

E﻿ also blame di Jewish community say because of wetin im tweet, di pesin wey follow am create di "White Lives Matter" t-shirt no wan mass produce am again.

F﻿or di same interview im make mention of comedian wey bin dey date im ex wife Pete Davidson wey im call "heroine addict".

D﻿i most recent interview with Piers Morgan, di only tin Kanye West bin talk sorry in relation wit wetin im tok about Jewish pipo na say "I go say sorry to all di pipo wey I hurt, all di families wey no get anytin to do with di death con wey dey affect... hurt pipo, hurt pipo".

D﻿is mata don dey affect im business interests as Adidas say dem dey review dia partnership, e don nd im collabo with di Gap and JP Morgan say make im carry business go somewia else.

G﻿eorge Floyd family wan sue Kanye West

K﻿anye West bin say di police no kneel down for George neck like dat

For di Drink Champs podcast, Ye bin also call out di George Floyd incident.

E say "I watch di Candance Owens documentary about George Floyd and dem no even kneel down for im neck like dat, dem hit am wit Fentanyl".

G﻿eorge Floyd bin die for May 2020 afta police bin put leg for im neck for a long time on top fake $20 bill.

Wen di video of di arrest wey kill am go viral, im death ginger di emergence of Black Lives Matter protests around di US.