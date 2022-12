Cameroon vs Brazil Fifa World Cup match preview

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Wetin we call dis foto, Brazil coach

2 hours wey don pass

Action go continue for di ongoing Fifa World Cup today for Group G wen one of di favourites Brazil face African side Cameroon for di match wey mean evritin to Cameroon and di entire African continent.

Former Barcelona player Dani Alves go become di oldest player and World Cup captain for Brazil wen dem face Cameroon.

Di full-back wey dey 39-years go captain Brazil as manager Tite prepare to make changes to di team.

Brazil don already qualify for di round of 16 as dem dey ontop of Group G if dem no lose di match.

Cameroon Head coach Rigobert Song say: "We know di Brazilian squad off by heart.

"But we no dey worry about wetin dem go bring to di game, na about wetin we bring to di game.

"I no really care about wetin dem go do, na about us. We dey prepare as if we dey play a final."

Match Stats

Brazil don win dia previous World Cup games between dem and Cameroon. Na 3-0 e end for 1994 and 4-1 for 2014.

Brazil don win all dia seven Fifa World Cup matches against African sides, na 20 goals dem score and dem concede only two.

If Cameroon lose or draw dis match, dem go comot from di World Cup for dia sixth back to back appearance for di World Cup.

Di last time dem reach di round of 16 na for 1990.

Cameroon neva ever win dia final group stage game for seven previous appearances for di World Cup, dem lose 2 draw 2.

Brazil neva face a single shot on target for di 2022 World Cup, di first team wey neva face a shot on target for dis first two games for a tournament since France 1998.

Head to Head