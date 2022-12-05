Japan vs Croatia: Japan 0-0 Croatia - di two kontris get big chances

one hour wey don pass

First Half

Di match between Japan and Croatia don start.

35 min:

Yuto Nagamoto of Japan don commit foul as e dey try attack, referee blow whistle. Japan dey control di game wit short passes.

31 min:

Daichi Kamala of Japan bin get space, but Croatia clear di ball.

29 min:

Josip Juranovic of Croatia cross di ball inside di box but Japan clear di threat.

26 min:

One long pass inside di box almost give Bruno Petkovic of Croatia good chance but e lose to one defender.

21min:

Croatia player Josko Gvardiol fire shot wey go ova di bar afta e stand up from injury scare!

1﻿8 mins:

Japan win free kick afta Josko Gvardiol of Croatia tackle dia player

1﻿6 min:

Andrej Kramaric of Croatia swing in cross but one of di defenders clear di ball to safety.

1﻿0 min:

Shuichi Gonda of Japan show im ability to read di game as e clear danger afta Bruno Petkovic of Croatia threaten to shoot ball from outside di box.

5﻿ min:

Croatia get possession of di ball as dem produce short passes from player to player.

3﻿ min:

A huge chance for Japan. Junya Ito play di corner short give Wataru Endo, wey immediately whips in a cross. E land give Shogo Taniguchi, six yards out, but di defender header goes wide.

2﻿ min:

Japan get free-kick on di left wing as Daizen Maed chop foul. Ritsu Doan whip am in but nobody fit reach di end. Dem get corner however.

1﻿ min:

Japan 000 Croatia

Croatia attack within 10 seconds but dem don clear dia cross

Japan and Croatia go put leg for one trouser today for di last 16 of di ongoing Fifa World Cup.

Na for di Al Janoub stadium di match go shele, as di two kontri dey hustle to qualify for di quarter-finals.

Japan defender Yuto Nagamoto tok say Japan must to "fight like Samurai" wen dem face Croatia in the World Cup round of 16.

Japan shock Spain and Germany to win Group E as dem reach di knockout stage for a fourth time.

Croatia, wey finish second for di 2018 edition for Russia na di obstacle wey dey block Japan as dem dey try to qualify for dia first World Cup quarter-final.

Nagatomo add say "di first condition na to get courage" for di Al Janoub Stadium for Qatar.

"Before dem go into battle dem [Samurai] polish dia weapons and try to improve dia techniques," im tok.

"But if dem dey fear during di battle, dem no go fit use dia weapons and techniques well well.

"Na exactly di same wit football. Of course, di tactics and techniques dey important, but no mata how much wey we don improve, if we dey fear wen we dey for field, dos tins dey useless."

Croatia no score against Morocco and Belgium, but dia 4-1 win over Canada make sure say dem qualify as second for Group F.

Oga of Croatia, Zlatko Dalic say im dey surprised about Japan 2-1 win over Spain and how dem no give up.

"Wen Spain score di opening goal, I bin tink say Japan don finish, but dem no give up dem and deserve dia victory.

"Di fact say Germany, Belgium and Denmark don comot just show how strong oda teams be for dis World Cup.

"If na before, I fit choose Japan as di opponent wey we go want to play, but dem don beat both Germany and Spain. For sure dis game no go esay for us”.

Team News

Japan defender Ko Itakura dey suspended so Takehiro Tomiyasu fit replace am sake of say im don dey fit enough to start. Im bin get hamstring injury for di beginning of di di tournament.

However, Takefusa Kubo missed training on Saturday sake of muscular discomfort, while Hiroki Sakai still get thigh problem wey e get for dia match against Germany.

Croatia oga Zlatko Dalic make just one change during dia three group stage matches, and im fit stick stick wit di same team wey play against Canada and Belgium.

Match Stats

Dis na di third World Cup meeting between di two sides. Croatia win 1-0 for 1998 and dem draw 0-0 for 2006, for di group stages.

Turkey remove Japan for di last 16 for 2002, Paraguay comot dem for 2010 and Belgium for 2018.

Di only Asian nations wey don reach di World Cup quarter-finals na North Korea for 1966 and South Korea for 2002.

Croatia don lose only two of dia eight World Cup knockout games, dem win 2 draw 4 and dem progress from di two matches wey dem draw on penalties – di two happun for 2018.

Japan averaged only 32% possession across dia three group games. Dia .two wins over Spain and Germany come wit 18% and 26% ball possession

Japan vs Croatia l﻿ine up

Japan

Gonda, Tomiyasu, Yoshid, Taniguchi, Ito, Endo, Morita, Nagatomo, Doan, Maeda, Kamada

C﻿roatia