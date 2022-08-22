Casemiro: Why dis Brazilian move from Real Madrid to Manchester United

Casemiro say Man Utd move 'no be about money'

Casemiro say im transfer move to Manchester United no be because of money.

Na so di Brazilian tok as im say bye-bye to Real Madrid on Monday.

Carlos Henrique Casimiro [Casemiro real name] say im dey join "di biggest team for di world".

Di midfielder wey be 30 years spend nine-year spell with Real.

United don agree to pay up to £70m to sign Casemiro on a four-year deal .

Di contract go make am one of di top earners for di three-time European champions.

"If na about money I for don leave four or five years ago," e tok.

"Those pipo wey dey think dat way dey wrong, Dem no know me at all.

"Di club bin always treat me very well. Na my decision, my path."

Casemiro accolades

Afta Casemiro join from Sao Paulo for 2013, e help Real win di Champions League five times, plus La Liga three times and di Cope del Rey once.

Di footballer start last season Champions League final, as Real beat Liverpool to become European champions for di 14th time.

And e don make 336 appearance for di Spanish giants.

Wetin Casemiro tok about Man United move

"I bin speak to my agent afta di Champions League final as I bin get di feeling say I dey come to di end of my cycle hia," na so Casemiro tok.

"Na di hardest decision for my life but I' dey excited about di future.

"I want to face new challenges, know a different league, a different kontri and a different culture.

"I dey go di biggest team for di world, wey fit compete wit di greatness of Real Madrid, although not for now."

United don lose dia first two games of di new Premier League season and dem dey host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo bin win four Champions League titles alongside Casemiro for Real but di Portugal dey strongly linked wit a move away from Old Trafford dis summer.

"I neva speak to Cristiano, I hope say im go stay because im be one of di best players of all time," Casemiro add put.

"Evritin I do dia, I want to do hia too. I want to win di league hia.

"I dey go through one of di best moments of my career. I feel really fit, mentally I feel great, and I feel say na great time to take dis decision."