Nigeria, Commonwealth plus odas react to Gabon coup

Wia dis foto come from, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Facebook

14 minutes wey don pass

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu don tok say im dey watch wetin dey shele for Gabon wit deep concern for di kontri social and political stability.

E say e also dey concern wit di coup wey dey spread across Africa.

Di special adviser to di president on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, tok dis one for one statement on Wednesday 30 August.

Ngelale tok say President Tinubu believe say na di pipo get power and no be gun get am.

“Di President confam say di rule of law and faithfulness to di constitutional resolutions and instruments of electoral dispute resolution no suppose die from our great continent,” di statement tok.

Im tok say di president dey work very closely and continue to communicate wit oda Heads of States for di African Union to agree on di next steps forward on how power for Gabon go play out and how Africa go respond to di coup wey dey spread for di continent.

Commonwealth dey 'concerned'

Di secretary general of di Commonwealth dey fear sake of di military coup for Gabon, e say di group dey monitor di situation.

Patricia Scotland say dem dey "concerned", about di situation, e add say: "Di Commonwealth Charter dey clear to member states say dem must follow di rule of law and di principles of democracy all di times."

Gabon join di commonwealth for June 2022 to try to reduce dia dependence on France – wey be dia former colonial master.

Oda groups and kontris reactions

France also condemn wetin dey occur for Gabon and tell di coup leaders to respect di election result.

Dis na di latest for di series of military takeovers wey dey happun for West and Central Africa, most of dem na former French colonies.

Di African Union don arrange one group of three countries (Burundi, Senegal and Cameroon) to analyse di situation for Gabon.