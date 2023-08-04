Tinubu withdraw Maryam Shetty ministerial nominee, add Festus Keyamo
Nigeria president, Bola Tinubu don withdraw di ministerial nomination of Maryam Shetty.
Senate President Godswill Akpabio reveal dis on Friday during plenary.
Di President replace Shetty with Mairiga Mahmud.
Na on Wednesday 2 July dem bin add her name to do list.
Shetty na one of di nine women wey make di ministerial list out of 47 nominees.
The President also adds Festus Keyamo as a ministerial nominee.
E no dey clear wetin make di president change im name.
But, Shetty nomination bin spark reactions on social media as some pipo disagree wit President Tinubu on im decision to nominate di Kano State indigene as minister.
Some of di pipo wey criticise di nomination only base dia argument on di fact say Shettima dey active on social media and dem believe say she no get anytin to offer.
Despite di criticism, e get pipo wey support her nomination and see am as win for women.
Maryam Shetty profile
Maryam Shetty na di founder of one non-govmental initiative wey dem dey call We Believe Movement.
Dem born Shetty into Kano royal family and im attend Federal School of Physiotherapy for Bayero University where she graduate wit distinction.
Di ministerial nominee earn her Master's Degree in Sports Physiotherapy from East London University, Stratford, UK.
Shettima don work for Dala Orthopaedic and Malam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospitals before.
Dem award am Honorary Degree for her outstanding roles for Leadership and Community Development by di ESGT University of Technology, Benin Republic.