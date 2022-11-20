Nigerian man allegedly kill mother-in-law afta she discover e dey sleep wit wife sister

Wia dis foto come from, @BENHUNDEYIN/TWITTER Wetin we call dis foto, D﻿i 38-year-old suspect wey chop accuse say im kill im mother-in-law and one oda pesin dey police custody

one hour wey don pass

Lagos State Command of di Nigeria Police Force say dem gbab one 38-year-old man ontop accuse say im kill im mother-in-law for Akodo area of di state.

For one informate wey di tok-tok pesin for di state police command SP Benjamin Hundeyin share on im verified Twitter account, e reveal say di suspect also kill one pesin wey see am wen im allegedly commit di crime.

Di state police tok-tok pesin also say preliminary investigation show say di man bin kill im mother-in-law sake of say di woman discover say im dey sleep wit im wife 14-year-old younger sister wey also be her daughter.

According to Hundeyin, di woman bin vow to take di mata up wen she discover di atrocity im in-law commit.

“We don transfer di case to di SCID for conclusion of investigation and arraignment,” di statement by Hundeyin add.

Meanwhile wen BBC Pidgin reach out to di police tok-tok pesin to get details on how di incident happun, Oga Hundeyin say for now no further details but dem still dey investigate di mata.

D﻿is no be di first time wey tori of husband wey kill im mother-in-law go shock Nigerians.

Earlier in di year, for June 2022, similar tori bin happun for Texas, United States, wia one Nigerian man bin kill im mother-in-law sake of argument wit her daughter about di custody of dia son.

Montgomery County Sheriff Office say Obinna Dwayne Igbokwe bin shoot im wife Tangela Igbokwe and her mama Linda Larkins but while di wife dey critical condition for emergency, her mama die.

Dem say Igbokwe bin run away wit im pikin and kill imsef wen officers dey chase am.