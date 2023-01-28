Check out di fortune wey your zodiac sign go bring dis year according to Chinese predictions

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

For many pipo, Lunar New Year, wey fall on January 22 dis year, na time to consult di stars to find out wetin lie ahead in di coming months.

Most pipo dey sabi di basics: Di 12-year Chinese zodiac calendar cycle dey represented by 12 different animals – wey dem dey call di Chinese zodiac signs. Na di year wey dem born you go determine your zodiac animal.

But dat na only di start. For faithful followers of di system, dem no dey just categorise any year by im animal. E also get one complex sexagenary cycle wey contain up of 10 heavenly stems and 12 earthly branches.

Wetin be heavenly stems and earthly branches

Every year, dem go join one heavenly stem (one of five elements, which fall into di yin or yang category) wit one earthly branch (one of di 12 Chinese zodiac animals).

Gui Mao na di 40th element of di Chinese sexagenary cycle - di Heavenly Stem "Gui" represents water, whereas di earthly branch "Mao" represents Rabbit. Na im make 2023 di Year of di Water Rabbit.

"Gui Mao Rabbit Year na very special year - wen all di elements inside one year na yin," Thierry Chow, one Hong Kong-based geomancy consultant wey pipo sabi for blending traditional Chinese geomancy wit modern design elements tok am.

"E no also dey common to get di combination of water and rabbit. Di rabbit represent wood. Water nurtures wood (according to Chinese geomancy)."

She say industries wit wood as dia main element - like culture, publishing, agriculture and furniture - go benefit. Fire industries, on di other hand, including digital and technology businesses, fit suffer as fire dey fear Water.

"Di Year of Water Rabbit go be a gentler year. We go get have time to take a breather. We don dey for di tunnel for di last few years, and di light dey get bigger now," Chow tok am.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

How di 'Grand Duke of Jupiter' dey control your luck

Followers believe say for each Chinese zodiac sign, luck go depend largely on di positions of di Tai Sui -- di stellar deities wey dem think say e dey rotate parallel to and in di opposite direction of Jupiter.

To calculate how each person go dey affected in a particular year, Chinese geomancy consultant go look at pesin birth chart, wey compose of plenti elements – like di day and time of dem born dem -- to see how dem fit interact wit di elements of di year.

Dis combinations go play ogbonge role for pipo wey dey follow am, e go help dem make huge life decisions for di year ahead, like whether dem suppose marry or start business.

Different geomancy masters fit interpret di data differently. Still, e get some general agreement on wetin di year mean for each zodiac animal based on di positions of di stars, especially Tai Sui.

If your zodiac sign clash wit Tai Sui -- aka di Grand Duke of Jupiter – for any particular year,di experts say you fit find yourself dey deal wit disruptions.

For those wey fit dey in conflict wit Tai Sui dis year, Chow say dem suppose remember say di calendar na rotating cycle.

"E be like wen you dey play musical chairs – anybody wey sit for di spot get Tai Sui. You go change your position next round," Chow, wey her zodiac sign go also dey for one unfavorable position wit Tai Sui dis year, tok am.

"Even if you no believe am 100%, I feel like e go give you a nice kickstart to di year psychologically," Chow tok. "Wen tins happun along di way, you go remember you do am, and e go give you a little cushion."

Now, make we enta di specific.

To determine wetin di Year of di Rabbit fit mean for you, find your year of birth here and di corresponding animal.

Wia dis foto come from, CNN

Rabbit

Pipo wey dem born for di Year of the Rabbit go face dia "Ben Ming Nian" -- dia own zodiac year -- for 2023. Followers believe say dem go get more disruptions and instabilities in di year to come as a result.

"Pipo dem born for di Rabbit year need have to expect big changes health-wise, career-wise and relationship-wise. E fit make you dey worry, especially for those wey dia birth charts no favor Water," Chow tok.

"But remember say e no dey all bad. E fit mean say na opportunity to grow."

Rabbits should try to attract positive energy and join happy events wen possible.

Make dem also travel to destinations to dia south – e no mata if dis southern destinations dey within dia city or outside dia kontri - Chow tok.

Dragon

E go be pretty good year for Dragons out dia. No unlucky stars dey affect dia year.

"E no get any outstanding concerns, except maybe health for pipo wey dem born for di summer and autumn. Dem fit easily feel stress, Chow tok.

But di geomancy expert ask Dragons make dem no make rash decisions at work.

"E no mean overthinking. Just let tins sit longer before you make decision," Chow tok.

Single Dragons fit meet potential romantic partners dis year. Dia lucky colors na metallic, like gold or silver.

As for traveling, head west for better fortunes, Chow tok.

Snake

Pipo dem born for Snake years go enjoy good news and abundance as di travel star, Yi Ma Xing, and di fortune star, Cai Xing, go reign ova dem dis year.

"Opportunities, new directions and advancements go come to you at work," Chow tok. "But Snakes need to find balance in life and take a break wen dem need am."

Romantically, Snakes fit find love wen dem dey travel dis year. Chow advise dem to wear blue or gold and travel to di west or north.

Horse

"Dis year, Horses go get di Peach Blossom Star (Taohua Xing) dey shine ova dem. Dat na always good news," Chow tok.

Professionally, dem go find new opportunities and meet a lot of guardians wey go assist dem.

Dem go enjoy good relationships. She say dis fit be di year of those wey wan get engaged or marry.

But Chow issues one reminder for Horses: Pay attention to dia family physical and mental health.

"Dem fit wear colorful cloth like pink, orange and a bit of yellow. In terms of traveling, dem fit head to dia south," Chow tok.

Goat

Dis year, Goats go greet Tai Sui.

Dis one generally na positive influence on dia luck, but at di same time, e fit also mean say dis year fit dey stressful too. Na why Goats need to care for themselves and rest wen dem need am.

"Save some time to get to know yourself beta. Career-wise, you need to stay humble and keep low profile. Observe more. Opportunities go present themself at di right moment," Chow tok.

On di relationship front, pipo wey dem born for di Goat years go enjoy a smooth year.

"Dem dey more likely to meet new pipo, new friends, and even new loves dis year," Chow tok as she add am say, a bit of gold and visit to di west fit add to dia luck.

Monkey

Good news for Monkeys: dem go dey in harmonious union wit Tai Sui dis year.

Chow say pipo wey dy around dem for work go shower dem wit admiration.

But dat one no mean say dem go live recklessly. Instead, di geomancer say, "make dem play safe dis year, especially those wey love extreme sports."

In terms of relationships, arguments and drama fit happun but dem fit avoid am if dem improve dia dis year.

Yellow and beige na di color palette for Monkeys for 2023, and make dem also look towards di west for travel inspiration, Chow tok.

Rooster

Roosters need to brace themselves – dem go clash wit Tai Sui dis year, and dis one mean say di coming months go dey unstable and present plenty of changes.

Advice from Chow: Embrace di chaos and travel more.

"Gada as much positive energy wey you fit and dey more aware say e fit dey easier to attract kasala dis year," she tok. "But understand say dis changes na for di beta."

To help di blow, dem fit wear more yellow and brown and visit places for di west or north.

Dog

As dem dey in union wit Tai Sui, pipo wey dem born under di sign of di Dog go likely enjoy a pleasant year wit ogbonge advancements in career and finance.

But Dogs must remind themself to dey humble and listen to odas, especially friends and pipo wey dem trust, Chow tok am. Dem go tell you important tins wey go greatly benefit you dis year.

"Dia lucky colors na silver and blue, and dia lucky place na to dia north," Chow tok.

Pig

Pigs go greet Tai Sui, meaning e go generally be a positive year.

But, on di flip side, to greet Tai Sui fit also affect dia health sake of di extra workload.

"You need to balance your work and play time equally," Chow tok.

Pipo wey dem born during Pig years fit enjoy professional success if dem dey willing to focus on teamwork.

"Relationship-wise, e go be very good year for you. You go meet new friends and potential new love," Chow tok.

To enhance fortune, Pigs fit wear pink and purple more often and plan a trip to di south, she add am.

Rat

Pipo wey dem born for di years of di Rat go dey in conflicts wit Tai Sui, wey dem also sabi as Xing (torturing) Tai Sui, next year.

"Generally, dis one mean tougher year," Chow tok am. "But wen yin dey, yang go also dey, too. So remember, e neva really be all bad."

Make Rats dey more cautious about health and work. Dem fit dey prone to minor injuries and miscommunication dis year.

Chow ask dem to wear cheerful colors - like pink and orange - and visit warmer places.

Ox

Oxen go enjoy an exciting year wit di travel star and fortune star dey shine ontop dem.

"Dem go find new opportunities and dia finances go reach a new level. Dem go probably travel more for work and personal reasons. But since dem dey travel and work more, dem go need to dey aware of dia health," Chow tok.

Those wey dey single and dey look for love fit get some good luck dis year.

Meanwhile, wen choosing a travel destination, dem fit journey to di north, Chow tok.

Tiger

For those wey dem born for Tiger years, dia "Ben Ming Nian" don dey ova.

"Dis one mean say, whatever tough times and instabilities dem dey experience, e go get beta soon," Chow tok. "But patience dey important because changes no go be immediate."

Tigers, especially those wey dem born for spring and summer, should take time to recover for di first half of di year and only make big decisions for di second half of di year, she tok.

Make dem also take tins slowly for relationships and "save themselves some me-time."