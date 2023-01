Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Oyedepo, Olukoya, preachers prophecies for 2023

Wia dis foto come from, FACEBOOK @PASTOR ADEBOYE, OYEDEPO, OLUKOYA

12 minutes wey don pass

Prophecies about weather, politics, 2023 Nigeria general elections, judgement on di wicked na some of di prophecies some religious leaders don release concerning 2023.

Evri year, religious leaders for Africa, especially Nigeria dey most often tell dia kontri pipo dia members and kontri pipo wetin God don tell dem concerning di new year.

For 2023, religious leaders give prophecy concerning di year and for some na prophetic declarations.

Dis na some of dem:

Year of relative peace - Pst. Enoch Adejare Adejare

Wia dis foto come from, PASTOR ADEBOYE/TWITTER

Di General Overseer of di Redeemed Christian Church Of God wey pipo sabi as Daddy G.O give prophecy about di world and individuals.

E say for 2023, di world go dey relatively peaceful. Weather go change small but for God pipo, di weather go dey nice wherever dem go.

For individuals and di general public, Daddy GO say troublers no go fit make trouble again and some pipo wey dia glory don lost go get am back.

Redeemed Christian Church of God na arguably one of di largest churches for Nigeria.

Daniel Olukoya release 30 point prophecies for 2023

Wia dis foto come from, FACEBOOK @DANIEL OLUKOYA

Dr Daniel Olukoya na di General Overseer of di popular Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries.

Apart from being a priest, Olukoya na also scholar for di field of 'Biotechnology'. E don teach for various universities for Nigeria.

He release 30 prophecies for 2023, some na for individuals and some na for di kontri.

Dis na some of dem:

2023 go be year of recovery and turn around for many pipo.

Na year wen God go break im silence to deal wit evil and wickedness.

Na year wen God go dismantle mighty men wey stand in di way of God.

Year of judgement for pipo wey turn di altars of prayers to dens of thieves.

Year of regret of judgement for ritual killers and dia activities go backfire.

Year of tragedy for youth wey reduce to exhibit sexual control.

Giants go rise - Bishop Oyedepo

Wia dis foto come from, FACEBOOK @DAVID OYEDEPO

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church also don join tok im prophecies for di year 2023.

Oyedepo say for dis year plenty solution providers go increase.

He add say “Army of giants, di kind wey di world never see before go rise from our midst, notwithstanding di darkness wey dey hover around di world.”

E also release wetin im title, prophetic declarations wey dey dey more about individuals for im twitter handle.

2023 election go dey peaceful - Joshua Iginla

Wia dis foto come from, Joshua Iginla/FACEBOOK

Prophet Joshua Iginla na di founder and senior pastor of di Champions Royal Assembly for Kubwa, Abuja.

For im 2023 prophecy, e say no major disaster go happun, even as di presidential election dey come.

E say some Nigerians don dey pray for God intervention, so no katakata go occur.

"But make evri one pray hard", e tok.

E say di hand of God dey on Nigeria. He also call for prayers for Abuja to prevent enemy attack