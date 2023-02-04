New notes shortage: One pesin die afta protest for Ibadan enta second day

4 February 2023, 18:59 WAT New Informate 7 minutes wey don pass

Authorities don confam say one pesin die for Oyo state, south west Nigeria for riot on Saturday.

Police for statement identify di victim as member of one vigilante group.

Dem say di incident happun around Apata junction market, Apata wey dey for Ido local goment area.

According to police, dem say na wen area boys attack dem, di vigilante group member die.

Im death dey come a day afta protest bin happun for Iwo road for Ibadan.

Tori be say protesters for Iwo enta street sake of scarcity of di naira notes, and fuel palava.

Dem vandalise bank and spoil tins during di protest.

Oda pipo wey no join di protest bin drive for road wit leafs im support of di protesters.

Na afta dat incident police and oda security agency increase patrol for different areas for di state.

Di patrol na to make sure say everywia dey peaceful and to stop criminals to take advantage of di situation.

So na during one of police patrol for Apata area wey kasala burst.

Inside statement police release, dem say as di area boys see dem for Apata dem begin cause wahala.

Di area boys start to shoot gun, throw stones and begin attack dem wit oda dangerous weapons.

Na during dat incident of violence wey one pesin die police tok.

Meanwhile dem say tins don return back to normal for dia and one pesin don chop arrest.

'Naira notes tension'

Di scarcity of di new naira notes don add for di tension wey dey di kontri as many Nigerians dey suffer from fuel scarcity for months now.

Central Bank of Nigeria tok for statement say in line wit a new policy dem bring up, di old naira notes of 1,00 500 and 200 go stop to be legal tender from on 10 February 2023.

Dat one mean say pesin no go fit use di old N200, N500 and N1,000 naira notes buy or pay for sometin afta 10 February 2023.

Di apex bank say afta di 10 February 2023 deadline, dem go give 7-days grace period.

Dis grace period go begin on 10 February to 17 February 2023 in compliance with section 20(3) of di CBN Act.

Dis na to allow Nigerians deposit dia old notes for CBN afta di February deadline wen di old currency don lost im legal tender status- dis mean say you no go fit use di money buy or do anything.

Authorities say dem no go extend di deadline for di mop up of di old naira notes.

But dem tell kontri pipo say dem fit return dia old notes to Central Bank Of Nigeria afta di deadline pass.

On Friday, state govnors of di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) bin meet wit President Muhammadu Buhari for Abuj.

Di meeting na to discuss di new naira notes palava.