Tori say former NDDC oga Lauretta Onochie dey stranded for UK - Wetin we know

Wia dis foto come from, Lauretta Onochie/Twitter

3 September 2023, 16:24 WAT New Informate 40 minutes wey don pass

A former senior goment official for Nigeria Lauretta Onochie don show evidence say she no dey stranded for London according to tori for local media.

Tori bin come out on Sunday say di immediate past Chairman of di di Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) dey homeless for di United Kingdom.

Di tori begin spread days afta di new goment for di kontri dissolve di NDDC board and appoint new pipo.

Na on Tuesday President Bola Tinubu approve di appointment of new board and management for di Niger Delta commission afta e comot di one wey madam Onochie dey lead.

Tori be say di former goment official wey serve for di administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari for eight years relocate go London wia she bin dey base.

Bifor her appointment as NDDC Chairperson, Onochie bin serve as Special Assistant on New Media to ex-president Buhari.

Apart from dat she also hold oda positions in different capacity for her political party, di All progressives congress (APC).

Videos wey follow di tori show Lauretta Onochie sidon for chair while boxes wey be like her own dey ground.

Anoda video show di former NDDC oga inside one bed room wia she dey pick tins from her boxes wey still dey ground.

Di videos make pipo begin report say di former goment official dey stranded and dey find wia she go stay for UK afta many years in goment position for Nigeria.

“Na my cousin and im wife wan collect my house from my hand”, she tok for post wey she put for Twitter.

'What a battle, I recover my house' - Onochie tok

Lauretta Onochie counter di tori wey dey spread wit anoda video wey she post on social media.

She say she gatz do di video to show say na she get di house.

Di former NDDC oga explain say say she bin handover di apartment for UK to her cousin last year but say di said cousin neva fit pay rent since she give im and im family di house to manage.

She also tok say she gatz call di police to come remove di man for di house.

“My cousin and im wife dey homeless at di time. I pity dem carry dem go my house. A year ago, wen I start to make plan to return and continue housing dem, dem block my phone number. I no get access to my letters. Consequently, I miss some appointments.

Having di key to di property, I turn up for di door, twice. Dem install bolts and bolt di door from di inside and refuse to allow me in.

Dem stop to dey contribute rent wen dem get jobs, dem dey host lavish parties.

At some point bifor dem stop completely, my sister help me to settle many months of rent. My immediate family too, help me.

I try again for di last time. Wen I knock, im wife sneak from di garden enta di house, to go lock di front door against me. Miraculously. She forget to lock di garden. I enta di house through dat door.