Pope suggest say Church fit bless same-sex couples

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Author, Christy Cooney

Role, BBC News

20 minutes wey don pass

Pope Francis don suggest say im dey open to Catholic Church blessing same-sex couples.

Di Pope wey respond to question from a group of cardinals, wey ask am for clarification on di issue tok say any request for a blessing suppose dey treated wit "pastoral charity".

"We no be judges wey go deny, reject, and exclude," e tok.

E add, however say di Church still consider same-sex relationships "objectively sinful" and dem no go recognise same-sex marriage.

Di request dey among one of di tins wey dem send to di Pope ahead of weeks of long global gathering to discuss di future of di Church for di Vatican on Wednesday.

For di Catholic Church, blessing na prayer or plea wey minister dey usually deliver, asking say make God look favourably on di pesin or pipo wey dem dey bless.

Bishops for some kontris, including Belgium and Germany, don begin allow priests to bless same-sex couples, but di position of Church authorities dey unclear.

For 2021, afta a similar request for clarification, di Vatican doctrinal office rule against allowing di practice.

Wen di Pope dey respond to di latest request, di Pope tok say di Church understand marriage to be "exclusive, stable, and indissoluble union between man and woman" and avoid "any type of rite or sacramental wey fit contradict dis conviction".

But e add say, "wen dem request blessing, na expression of plea to God for help, supplication to live beta".

"Pastoral care must chook eye to see weda na one pesin or pipo make di request for di blessing, but make una no mistake am for marriage," e tok.

In wetin appear to suggest say di request for blessing suppose dey considered on case-by-case basis, im say "decisions wey fit be part of pastoral prudence in certain circumstances no suppose necessarily become di norm".

"Canon law no fit cover everytin," Pope tok.

E add say di Church go always approach im relationships wit pipo with "kindness, patience, understanding, tenderness, and encouragement".

For February, one vote of senior figures for di Church of England support proposals to allow prayers of blessing for same-sex couples.

Di move go mean say same-sex couple fit go Anglican church afta a legal marriage ceremony for services including prayers of dedication, thanksgiving, and God blessing.

