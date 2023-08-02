NMA seek investigation over death of young doctor wey die inside elevator crash for Lagos

Wia dis foto come from, EDIDIONG IKPE Wetin we call dis foto, Dr Vwaere Diaso lose her life for elevator wey fall from 10th floor

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) dey ask authorities to investigate di death of one of dia members wey die for elevator crash for Lagos on Tuesday.

Dr Vwaere Diaso die afta di elevator she bin dey use fall from di 9th floor of her residential building wey dey for General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, where she dey work.

Eye witness say Diaso bin make use of di elevator wey allegedly dey faulty wen di elevator fall from di 9th floor and take her life.

For one statement wey dem release on Wednesday, NMA say Dr Diaso die sake of di injuries wey she sustain during di elevator crash.

Dem come direct ''all doctors for di three goment hospitals on di island (GH Lagos, LIMH,and MSCH) to start indefinite strike action until di investigations dey completed and justice dey served''.

Di association also want pipo wey dey culpable for di mata to face di law.

Edidiong Ikpe wey be Diaso close friend follow BBC Pidgin tok say di doctor bin get two months to complete her housemanship for di hospital.

“Na truly amazing pesin, always smiling. She dey jovial, kind, nice and patient. A true sweetheart,” Ikpe tok.

No comment yet from di Medical Director of di hospital, Dr Mafe Aduke.

'We want justice'

Wetin we call dis foto, House officers protest and demand for justice for di hospital wey di incident happun

House officers for di hospital on Wedneday stage protest sake of wetin happun to Diaso.

One of di protesters wey follow BBC Pidgin tok, Dr Ajuwon Olumide, say dem want justice for dia colleague and dem also want make di authorities improve dia wellfare.

Dr. Olumide say im bin dey sixth floor and wan use di elevator go eight floor to see pesin but sake of say di elevator still dey first floor, im decide to use di stairs.

E say by di time wey im dey eight floor, e dey hear di elevator dey come up and e dey make noise. E say sake of di noise, e realise say sometin dey wrong wit di elevator.

"Di lady wey die bin dey ninth floor, she call di elevator to come pick am to ground floor. By di time wey me still dey eight floor dey tok wit my friend, she don enta, I hear di elevator close. From dia, e just drop down," Dr Olumide tok.

E say im quickly run from di eight floor to di ground floor. E say dem try to open di elevator but e dey difficult.

"We try to call pipo wey dey maintain di elevator, we no fit reach dem. We call di fire service, dem tok say dem dey Lekki, dem go come. We try for ova one hour, she dey stuck for di elevator," Dr Olumide tok.

Dr. Olumide tok say wen dem finally open di elevator, Dr Diaso bin dey cry for help and tok say she no wan die.

"If e no happun yesterday, e go happun tomorrow," Dr Olumide tok.

Her death don cause outrage ontop social media as plenti Nigerians don chook mouth for di mata.

Wetin we call dis foto, Di building wey di elevator bin fall from di ninth floor.

One Nigerian doctor wit di Twitter handle @the_beardedsina share im experience about di elevator wey e claim say don dey faulty since 2020.

E tok say im visit im friend for 2020 and get stuck inside di same elevator. Di doctor say fear catch am wen im get stuck inside di elevator.

“Pipo don dey call on social media how dangerous dis elevator dey. Now e take innocent life,” di doctor tweet.

Anoda pesin, Doctor Olawale Ogunlana claim say im complete im internship for General Hospital, Odan say "I dey aware of dia ZERO maintenance attitude. Elevators show tons and signs of problems before dem collapse.

"Now a Doctor don go! A whole life don go sake of wickedness and corruption. Pesin head(s) gaz roll," Dr Ogunlana tweet.

Who be Dr Vwaere Diaso?

Wia dis foto come from, EDIDIONG IKPE

Dr Vwaere Diaso na young medical doctor wey bin dey do her housemanship for General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, before death take am away on Tuesday, 1, August.

Dr Diaso graduate from medical school for February 2022.

According to her friend, Edidiong Ikpe, Diaso na beta basketballer and teammate wen dem dey for Babcock University togeda.

Ikpe for her Twitter handle @_Eddieee321 describe her friend as epitome of perfection and di best daughter parent fit ask for.