Viral video of 'stranded Nigerians' for Dubai make FG begin profiling

Wetin we call dis foto, Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa dey address tori pipo for Abuja.

42 minutes wey don pass

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission say di Nigerian Consulate for Dubai don begin attend to di stranded Nigerians.

Chairman of di Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa tell tori pipo for Abuja say di stranded Nigerians dey for di 'holding centre' now and di Consulate don start to profile dem.

"Some of dem get passports while some no get, some children dey among dem too wey no get any form of identification, some of dem no fit remember di names wey dem take enta Dubai, na im make di Consulate dey profile dem first. She tok.

Madam Abike add say di profiling na also a way to make sure say some of dem wey don commit crimes for di kontri no dey try to run away to escape punishment.

She explain say one fake Whatsapp message wey dey tell pipo to gada for Airport say free flights dey to evacuate dem bin circulate, and na wetin make all of dem rush come Airport.

"No be only Nigerians go di Airport, oda Africans dey too , na afta di profiling dem go decide on di next steps to take, so di Consulate and di Embassy go brief di Ministry of Foreign Affairs, na afta dis briefing we go know di next step to take"

According to her dem no go fit go cari evribodi just like dat, dem need to dey sure say dem be Nigerians.

How di mata start

One viral video of Nigerians wey dey stranded for Dubai circulate on social media on Friday.

Dem later cari dem go di Nigeria Consulate for Dubai. Dis video make plenti pipo dey tok ontop social media as di stranded Nigerian allege say di Nigerian Consulate abandon dem and no gree help dem.

Local media report say most of dem na pipo wey dem traffic wey manage to escape from dia traffickers sake of too much exploitation of all types.

However, di Nigerian authorities don give dem food and wia to stay temporarily.

Di stranded Nigerians alleged say authorities dey make am difficult for dem to return to di kontri.

But di Nigerians in Diaspora Commission say 'dem don begin profiling' to identify dem.

For di viral video some of di stranded girls beg president Muhammadu Buhari to help rescue dem, sake of say dem no go fit go back to di pipo dem escape from.