Anger as pipo gada burn woman to death inside park

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

17 minutes wey don pass

One woman wey dem pour alcohol for her bodi and set am on fire for one park for central Mexico don die from her wounds.

Luz Raquel Padilla, 35 bin get burns for 90% of her bodi for di attack for Zapopan on Saturday.

Her death don cause anger for Mexico sake of di brutality and because she bin report to police of threats to her life, months before di attack.

Dem dey investigate di mata as possible femicide, wey be wen dem kill woman because she be woman.

Di number of femicides for Mexico don rise in recent times as e reach 1,004 cases in 2021.

Prosecutor Luis Joaquín Méndez say witnesses report say na three men and one woman do di attack before dem run comot di area.

Ms Padilla, wey her 11 year old son get autism, bin dey for one group of relatives with disabilities wey dem call "Yo cuido México" (I care for Mexico).

Di group say Ms Padilla bin get plenti threats from her neighbour wey no like di noise her pikin bin dey make.

For May, she bin post pictures for Twitter wia dem paint her building staircases say: "I go burn you alive".

She bin tweet say: "for how long, I go dey live in fear sy someting go happun to me and my family, as my aggressor dey waka for town with possibility to do more harm".

Oga Méndez from di prosecutor office confam say Ms Padilla don report her neighbour say e threaten and attack am.

E even reveal say di neighbour carry imself go police station but no evidence dey to place am for wia dem burn Ms Padilla.

Oga Méndez say di witnesses no pick di neighbour among di four pipo wey attack Ms Padilla.

Local tori pipo don also report say Ms Padilla bin face domestic violence from her past partner.