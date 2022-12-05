Pastor grab tree branch to escape as water carry worshippers go during church ceremony for river

Wia dis foto come from, ROBERT MULAUDZI

one hour wey don pass

Fourteen pipo don die for South Africa afta one flash flood for one river sweep away worshippers wey dey take part for one church ceremony.

Some of di ova 30 congregants bin dey ontop rocks for di river on Saturday wen one heavy water rush through, according to wetin eyewitness tok.

Di pastor save as im bin gbab one tree branch wey dey hang over di rock and hold on to am as di water bin dey cari am dey go, di witness add.

Meanwhile, rescuers don suspend dia search for some of victims for di Johannesburg Jukskei river.

Tori be say, e still get about three pipo wey dem neva fit tok wia dem dey and di search operation wey involve di police and fire service plus specialist aquatic rescue teams, go continue on Monday.

Afta dem recover two bodies on Saturday, dem find 12 more pipo on Sunday, Robert Mulaudzi, spokesman for di City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, tell tori pipo.

Earlier im tok say di authorities don warn pipo to dey careful about holding ceremonies in or near di river wey dey notorious for flooding during South Africa rainy season.

"Our residents, especially congregants wey dey normally practice dis kain rituals, go dey tempted to go to dis river streams. Our message for dem na to exercise caution as and wen dem conduct dis rituals."

Victor Ncube, wey bin dey take part in di church service, tell local news station eNCA say im manage to pull five pipo out of di river wey di water bin don sweep 100 metres downstream.