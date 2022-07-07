UK Court go decide next step for Ekweremadu, wife case today

33 minutes wey don pass

Ike Ekweremadu, Nigeria senator wey chop arrest for London ontop 'organ harvesting' plot appear for Westminster Magistrate Court on Thursday.

Senator Ekweremadu, 60, im wife Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, dey face charges say dem conspire to transport pesin to UK to harvest organs.

Police say dis na offence under di Modern Slavery Act 2015.

Di two pipo don dey Met police cell since dem first appear for court on June 23.

E go be di third time Ekweremadu go appear before di Court for United Kingdom. Im neva take plea.

During im first appearance wit im wife, di court say dem go need to hear from di attorney general before dem go on wit di matter becos na crime wey di pipo commit partly outside UK.

Thursday court hearing go determine di next step of di case, if dem fit try for im home kontri Nigeria.

Why Met Police arrest Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice

60-year-old Ekweremadu and im 55-year-old wife chop di arrest afta investigation by di UK Metropolitan Police Specialist team.

Met Police tok for inside one statement wey dem share wit BBC Pidgin say:

"Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 [born 10th Sepember, 1966] of Nigeria dey charged wit conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of anoda pesin with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

Ike Ekweremadu, 60 [born 12th May, 1962] of Nigeria dey charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of anoda pesin wit a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting," di statement tok.

Met Police say dem don remand di suspects for custody and dem go appear for Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later today.

Dem launch di investigation afta detectives dey alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022.

Di Met Police say dem don safeguard di child and dem dey work closely wit partners for more support.

Dem no give di gender of di child wey di suspects won harvest im organ.

"As criminal proceedings don dey go on, we no go provide further details," di Met Police tok.

Ike Ekweremadu na former Nigerian Deputy Senate President.

Di serving lawmaker na ogbonge politician for Nigeria and im don dey Senate since 2003.

Ekweremadu na from Enugu State and im serve as di Deputy Senate President for 6th, 7th and 8th Nigerian Senate.

Di Senator hold both bachelor's and master's degree in law from di University of Nigeria and dem call am to bar in 1987.

Ekweremadu bin get di ambition to contest for di 2023 governorship election for Enugu but im withdraw from di PDP primaries hours before di election.