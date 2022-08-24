NFF explain why Falconets overstay for Istanbul afta dia Fifa U-20 outing

Wia dis foto come from, Collin Udoh/Facebook

one hour wey don pass

Nigeria football federation say na visa wahala na im make U-20 girls national team, Falconets hook for Istanbul airport.

NFF say dem no get anything to do wit di Falconets travel palava.

On Wednesday plenty pipo para afta pictures of di footballers wey bin dey sleep on bare floor for Istanbul airport begin trend.

Di Falconets bin dey return back to Nigeria afta dem crash out from di Fifa U-20 World Cup for Costa Rica wen dis incident happun.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi say dem make arrangements to receive di time for Abuja before complications enta dia travel arrangements.

Wetin NFF tok?

Nigeria Football Federation explain why di girls and officials hook for Istanbul Airport.

Dem say a number of factors, including di inability to secure transit visas for players and officials of di U-20 Girls National Team, Falconets, for Istanbul Airport, na im force di team to stay 24 hours for di airport for Turkey.

“NFF no book di team tickets from Costa Rica; na FIFA book am.

"FIFA also no expect say di team go experience delay of more than three hours in Bogota,

"And anoda one hour for Panama. By di time di team reach Istanbul, di flight to Abuja don leave. NFF tok

“Our officials bin beg for compassionate transit visas to take di players and officials to a hotel inside di town.

"But e no dey possible onto say dem don remove Nigeria from di list of kontries wey dem dey issue citizens visa-on-arrival for Turkey.

NFF say na di airline carry di team to one sleeping area for di airport and gave dem tickets to chop every five hours.

On di mata of body-wear, Sanusi say: “Di players bin collect three sets of green jerseys and two sets of white jerseys, several house-wear types and training jerseys.

Di players decide to wash only dia jersey top (no oda stuff) because wen di first set of body-wear dem send am to di laundry pipo for hotel.

Wen dem return am di machine peel some Fifa and NFF badge dem for front and names.”