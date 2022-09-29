N﻿igeria Goment tok how dem dey spend Abacha loot

Nigeria Goment don explain how dem dey spend di moni wey dem don receive from di Abacha loot since 2017.

Federal Ministry of Justice for di Public Engagement on di Monitoring and use of International Recovered Assets programme wey dem organise for Abuja, Nigeria capital today tok say di money dey enta inside three ogbonge projects.

Attorney General of di Federation Abubukar Malami, for im speech wey Director Public Prosecutions of di Federation, Mohammed Babadoko Abubakar read, give rundown of di projects wey di moni don enta inside.

E﻿ add say di projects na qwetin go benefit all Nigerians.

W﻿ia Abacha loot moni enta

Wetin we call dis foto, R﻿epresentatives of di British Goment, United Nations and oda cicil sociry groups show face for di Launching of di Goment Recovered Assets Monitoring website for Abuja, Nigeria capital

Abubakar Malami for di Public Engagement on di Monitoring and use of International Recovered Assets tok say di projects wey goment use di moni do na di construction of some sections of di Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, d﻿i Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway and di second Niger Bridge.

"﻿ I wish to emphasize di commitment of dis goment to di goal of using di assets wey wey recover do beta tin wey go benefit all Nigerians"

"Una know say di Nigeria Soverign Investment Authority don already announce say dem go commission di Second Niger Bridge for December 2022, while di major sectuons of di Lagos-Ibadan Expressway go ready for commissioning early next year" e tok

According to di authorities di Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway dey 41% completed.

Di Second Niger Bridge dey 94% completed already while major sections of di Lagos -Ibadan Expressway dey 88% complete.

E﻿ add say some of di moni dem don recover also enta di National Cash Transfer Office Program wia dem pay moni to some poor households under di Office of di Special Adviser to di President on National Socio-Investment wey dey under di Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development now.

G﻿oment also launch website wia Nigerians and pipo from all ova di world fit go check how goment dey spend all di moni dem don recover.

H﻿ow much Nigeria goment don recover form Abacha

Nigeria Goment tok say since 2016, for di UK summit on anti-corruption President Muhammadu Buhari don draw strategy for di return of stolen assets wey public officials tiff and hid for differnt places.

President Buhari for di summit beg heads of states of developed kontris to work wit goment of Nigeria to trace, recover and return di assets back to Nigeria for di development of infrastructures for Nigerians.

Oga Malami say na dis collaborations and di signing of di Asset Return Agreement wit Switzerland and World Bank make dem recover $322 Million USD in 2017.

"In 2020 Nigeria record anoda success as United States of America and di Bailiwick of Jersey return over $311 Million USD.

"Between 2020 and 2021, Nigeria goment don recover more dan 5 million Euros from Ireland and ova 4 million Pounds Sterling from di United Kingdom and more dan $20 Million USD from di United States of America for 2022. E explain.

G﻿eneral Sani Abacha na former Nigerian military Head of State from 1993 until e die for 1998.